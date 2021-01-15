Stamkos, Palat lift Lightning over Blackhawks again

TAMPA, Florida — Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist each, and Tampa Bay beat Chicago 5-2 on Friday night.
Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman added a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn also scored as Tampa Bay completed a sweep in a season-opening two-game set against Chicago. The Lightning are 16-1-2 against the Blackhawks since the 2010-11 season.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots for Tampa Bay, which started the season with consecutive victories for the first time since 2016-17 and eighth time in franchise history.
Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane scored for the Blackhawks, and Collin Delia made 33 saves in his first game this season.
Tampa Bay, as it did in a 5-1 win Wednesday, broke out for three goals in the middle period.
Palat got things rolling after Stamkos picked off Delia's pass attempt behind Chicago's net and fed Palat coming down the slot for his second goal at 2:25. Killorn doubled the lead with his first of the season after taking a pass from Tyler Johnson and wristing a shot to the top corner at 4:43.
Coleman made it 3-0 by swatting a backhand from inside the crease at 8:11. Chicago coach Jeremy Colliton challenged for goaltender interference, but a quick review confirmed no contact on the play and the Blackhawks were called for delay of game for the failed challenge.
Chicago cashed in on a man advantage when Dylan Strome found DeBrincat across the ice for a one-timer from the left circle to make it 3-1 at 14:20.
The Blackhawks cut the deficit to one less than two minutes later when DeBrincat fed a backward pass from below the goalline to Kane, who lifted a backhand over Vasilevskiy at 16:11.
Gourde regained the two-goal lead when he ripped a half-slap shot past Delia at 13:32 of the third period.
Stamkos capped the scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle with 2:22 left.
FLYERS 5, PENGUINS 2: At Philadelphia,Travis Konecny had a hat trick and Philadelphia survived losing team MVP Sean Couturier to an injury in a win over Pittsburgh on Friday night.
Ivan Provorov scored and Oskar Lindblom added an empty-netter for the Flyers.
The Flyers swept their rival in the two-game home set, but can only hope they won't lose Couturier for extended time. Couturier became the first Flyers player in 33 years to win the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward. Couturier was plowed into the boards and may have hurt his left shoulder. He left after just two shifts and 45 seconds. He scored 22 goals last season and was voted team MVP.
CAPITALS 2, SABRES 1: At Buffalo, New York, Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in his NHL debut, Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist and Washington beat Buffalo to sweep the season-opening series.
Jakub Vrana scored his second goal of the season for the Capitals, 6-4 winners over the Sabres on Thursday night. Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, and Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots.
Wilson gave Washington the lead for good midway through the third period. Nicklas Backstrom dropped the puck off in the right circle for Wilson, and he flung a wrist shot over Ullmark’s glove.
Ristolainen tied it for Buffalo in the opening minute of the third. His snap shot from the blue line wiggled underneath Vanecek’s glove after deflecting off the skate of Wilson, who was defending Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart in front of the net.
SENATORS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 3: At Ottawa ,Brady Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Matt Murray made 20 saves in his Ottawa debut and the Senators beat the Toronto in their first game in more than 10 months.
Thomas Chabot, Austin Watson, Derek Stepan and Chris Tierney also scored for Ottawa. Josh Norris, with his first NHL points, Drake Batherson and Nikita Zaitsev added two assists each in the opener of a two-day set in Ottawa.
John Tavares had a goal and assist for Toronto, Zach Hyman and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Frederik Andersen stopped 19 shots.