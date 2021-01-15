Stamkos, Palat lift Lightning over Blackhawks again

Chicago cashed in on a man advantage when Dylan Strome found DeBrincat across the ice for a one-timer from the left circle to make it 3-1 at 14:20.

The Blackhawks cut the deficit to one less than two minutes later when DeBrincat fed a backward pass from below the goalline to Kane, who lifted a backhand over Vasilevskiy at 16:11.

Gourde regained the two-goal lead when he ripped a half-slap shot past Delia at 13:32 of the third period.

Stamkos capped the scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle with 2:22 left.

FLYERS 5, PENGUINS 2: At Philadelphia,Travis Konecny had a hat trick and Philadelphia survived losing team MVP Sean Couturier to an injury in a win over Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Ivan Provorov scored and Oskar Lindblom added an empty-netter for the Flyers.

The Flyers swept their rival in the two-game home set, but can only hope they won't lose Couturier for extended time. Couturier became the first Flyers player in 33 years to win the Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward. Couturier was plowed into the boards and may have hurt his left shoulder. He left after just two shifts and 45 seconds. He scored 22 goals last season and was voted team MVP.