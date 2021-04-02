Stanford tops South Carolina to reach title game

"Bre had a great shot. Aliyah, we should've boxed her out, she had a great shot, thankfully, it didn't go in and we're moving on to Sunday," Jones said.

Jones and Fran Belibi ran to Boston, who was still standing under the basket and both embraced her with a long hug,

Henderson had scored six consecutive points to give the Gamecocks (26-5) a 65-64 lead with 38.8 seconds left. She had a three-point play and a 3-pointer.

Zia Cooke finished with 25 points to lead South Carolina.

Trailing 15-6 midway through the first quarter, Stanford scored the last nine points of the period to tie the game heading into the second. The Gamecocks missed their final six shots of the quarter and were scoreless for the final 4:48.

"We know basketball team's have runs, so we can't let that first quarter or the first five minutes dictate the whole game," said Stanford's Lexie Hull, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The drought continued in the second quarter as the Gamecocks missed their first five shots and didn't hit a field goal until Zia Cooke's 3-pointer in the quarter made it 22-20. She had hit the previous basket nearly 9 1/2 minutes earlier.

The Cardinal had outscored the Gamecocks 16-2 since the early deficit.