Stanley, boardwork, zone help No. 12 Duke top NC State

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as No. 12 Duke took over in the second half to beat North Carolina State 88-69 on Monday night.

Fellow rookie Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions to build a big lead. Duke also dominated the Wolfpack on the glass (46-27), while its move away from its man and pressure defenses to deploy a zone late in the first half took N.C. State out of its early aggressive rhythm.

It was quite a reversal for the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost the first meeting 88-66 in Raleigh less than two weeks ago for Mike Krzyzewski's most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent in his four decades leading the program. It was also a welcome response after back-to-back losses on the road.

Devon Daniels had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10), who shot 50% in the first half – with most of that production coming before Duke switched to the zone to slow the penetration by Daniels and Markell Johnson.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

N.C. State managed one field goal over the last four minutes of the first half against the zone, then shot just 38% after halftime.