Stanley Cup visits children's cancer center in Tampa

Remy Heberlein's grandmother joked he shouldn't touch the Stanley Cup with chocolate on his hands.

The 3-year-old whose leukemia is in remission was sad he couldn't touch hockey's holy grail at all, but that didn't stop his eyes from lighting up at the sight of it. He and older brother Charlie echoed their father in yelling "Go Bolts!" while waiting for their time with the Cup, which came after months of isolation and Remy's recent round of steroids.

This wasn't like any other year when the NHL champions could take the Stanley Cup wherever they want. This visit to the Children's Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, was staged outside, where Tampa Bay Lightning players Steven Stamkos and Ryan McDonagh kept alive one of the sport's greatest traditions despite a pandemic and brought some joy to families going through a harder fight than the competition for the 35-pound chalice.

"It's difficult times right now and you're trying to navigate that, but you still want people to feel that happiness that that thing brings whenever you're around it," Stamkos said. "When you dream of winning the Stanley Cup, you want to share it with as many people as possible and especially people that maybe are going through a tough time and that can really brighten up your day."