Stanton become latest Yanks injury woe, likely misses opener

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will likely miss opening day because of a strained right calf, another significant injury for a team that was beset by health problems last season.

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was hurt near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain.

"It will probably put us against it a little bit," Boone said Wednesday. "I would say it's time for him to get back, but then getting built up and stuff. We'll see."

Elsewhere around the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues:

YANKEES 8, NATIONALS 2: Masahiro Tanaka gave up a two-run homer and struck out two in his two-inning start and Zack Britton fanned two in a perfect inning of relief in a rain-shortened game. Miguel Andujar, D.J. LeMahieu and Clint Frazier each doubled for the Yankees.

Originally scheduled to pitch Saturday in a game that was rained out, Joe Ross got the start for the Nationals and threw two perfect innings.

MARLINS 8, CARDINALS (SS) 7: South Korean star Kwang-Hyun Kim threw two perfect innings for St. Louis in his spring debut. Matt Carpenter was a late scratch with back stiffness. Dylan Carlson, a 2016 first-round draft pick, singled and tripled.