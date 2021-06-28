State lawmaker faces renewed challenges over Calumet City mayoral election

He went on to win an April 6 election against write-in candidate Tony Quiroz and was sworn in, becoming the first Black mayor of Calumet City.

After the referendum was certified late last year, two residents in Calumet City filed objections with the city’s Municipal Officers Electoral Board, seeking to have Jones’ name removed from the February ballot.

The residents argued the referendum was effective on Nov. 3, therefore Jones was not legally qualified for the office sought at the time nomination papers were filed.

On Dec. 21, a majority of the Board agreed with the objectors’ arguments and found Jones’ name should be taken off the primary ballot.

Jones sought judicial review of the decision in Cook County Circuit Court, and a Cook County judge affirmed the Board’s ruling.

His case eventually reached the Illinois Supreme Court, which ruled in Jones’ favor.

In March, a unanimous Supreme Court ruled that Jones’ name was legally placed on a February primary ballot seeking the Democratic nomination for Calumet City mayor because the referendum did not take effect until the election results were certified on Nov. 24.