State revenues surged in previous fiscal year

Part of that growth, about $1.3 billion, was the result of the 2020 tax filing deadline being pushed back to July due to the pandemic, but the rest was the result of economic growth as life gradually started returning to what the report called “post-COVID normalcy.”

Sales tax receipts also grew by $1.1 billion as consumer demand, boosted by federal stimulus payments as well as an improved job market, helped lift retail spending. That was $179 million more than CGFA had forecast and $250 million more than GOMB’s estimate.

All other sources of revenue, totaling about $3.1 billion, came in lower than the previous year and below what forecasters had expected.

Transfers to the general revenue fund from the state lottery also grew by 23.3 percent, to $777 million. But that was partially offset by the fact that the no revenue from riverboat casinos was transferred to the General Revenue Fund during the fiscal year. In the prior fiscal year, $195 million in casino revenue was transferred to the GRF.

Illinois also saw a big increase in federal receipts, which totaled more than $4.7 billion.