State's schools, restaurants and bars to be closed for 2 weeks

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took an unprecedented step Sunday, March 15. to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by ordering bars and restaurants in the state closed to the public starting on Tuesday, March 17.

Establishments will remain open to drive-through and delivery service, but in-store dining will be closed through March 30. Restaurants and bars were to close at the end of their business day Monday, March 16.

Schools will continue to provide meals to children, although classes in both public and private K-12 schools have been cancelled during that same period.

“I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state,” Pritzker said during his daily news briefing Sunday, March 15, in Chicago. “This is another hard step. But we must do everything that we can to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens of the state of Illinois. And that requires urgent action.”

Sunday’s actions were just the latest in a series of measures Pritzker has taken that, together, amount to what may be the broadest-scale shutdown of social activity in modern memory in Illinois, even surpassing the security measures taken in the immediate wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.