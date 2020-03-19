State's schools, restaurants and bars to be closed for 2 weeks

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took an unprecedented step Sunday, March 15. to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by ordering bars and restaurants in the state closed to the public starting on Tuesday, March 17.
Establishments will remain open to drive-through and delivery service, but in-store dining will be closed through March 30. Restaurants and bars were to close at the end of their business day Monday, March 16.
Schools will continue to provide meals to children, although classes in both public and private K-12 schools have been cancelled during that same period.
“I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state,” Pritzker said during his daily news briefing Sunday, March 15, in Chicago. “This is another hard step. But we must do everything that we can to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens of the state of Illinois. And that requires urgent action.”
Sunday’s actions were just the latest in a series of measures Pritzker has taken that, together, amount to what may be the broadest-scale shutdown of social activity in modern memory in Illinois, even surpassing the security measures taken in the immediate wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
But the actions also are in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials who say “social distancing” is one of the most effective ways of controlling the spread of the virus, for which there is not yet an effective vaccine.
In addition to ordering bars and restaurants to close to the public, Pritzker also directed state agencies to scale down operations while maintaining core functions and essential services. That means select employees will continue to report to work while others will either work remotely or remain at home, on call. All state employees will continue to be paid during the work stoppage, the administration said.
The move is the latest in a string of social distancing efforts aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, by limiting contact among large groups of people. Thursday, March 12, the governor mandated the cancellation of events with more than 1,000 people and strongly encouraged organizers of events with more than 250 people to cancel them.
The decision represents a change of position from Thursday, when Pritzker said schools would remain open at the discretion of local districts. Pritzker said state officials weigh the evidence daily, and he decided the risk of a student transmitting the virus to more vulnerable populations — such as elderly persons and people with compromised immune systems — necessitated school closures.
“I know a lot of people are wondering why schools, when we know that children seem to be less susceptible to COVID-19 than other populations,” Pritzker said at a daily news conference in Chicago regarding the spread of the virus. “But this is a critical part of our larger social distancing efforts. In addition to kids with immunocompromised conditions, we have teachers and administrators, parents, and the larger population to consider.
“I'm speaking in a very literal sense when I say that having the general public stay home one day at a time will have a massive effect on bending this curve. And that means lives saved,” he added, while acknowledging the “gravity” of the decision for the state’s 2 million students.
Pritzker’s message to residents was clear: Stay home.
“Once again, no matter how healthy you feel, if you can, stay home. If you are able to telework, do so. If you don’t have to travel, don’t,” he said during a briefing Saturday, March 14. “This isn’t forever. This is a sacrifice in the short term. … Every action that we take to control the spread of this virus and prevent our medical infrastructure from dealing with too many cases at once is an action that saves lives.”
In addition, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office said the Capitol and the Stratton state office building will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, March 18. Non-state employees will have to be escorted by a state employee to enter either building.
First coronavirus death
Illinois recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, on Tuesday, March 17.
The patient, who lived in Chicago and was being hospitalized for the illness, was described as a woman in her 60s who had underlying health conditions and had been in close contact with another affected person.
“I want to extend my condolences to her family members,” Gov. JB Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago on the epidemic. “I want them to know that the entire state of Illinois mourns with them. May her memory be a blessing.”
Pritzker also announced that an outbreak had been detected at a DuPage County long-term care facility where a resident had tested positive for the virus last week. Since then, 17 other residents and four staff members of that facility have tested positive.
“All of the individuals who have tested positive are now isolated at the facility or at a hospital, and visitors have been restricted,” Pritzker said.
State public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warned that additional outbreaks might occur at other long-term care facilities and she issued updated guidelines for nursing homes. Those guidelines include: restricting all visitation except in certain cases such as end-of-life residents; restricting all volunteers and non-essential health care personnel such as barbers; canceling all group activities and communal dining; and implementing active screening for all residents and health care workers for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Lawmakers' return postponed
Next week’s legislative session is canceled, and, like nearly all routines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unclear when its schedule will return to normalcy.
Jessica Basham, chief of staff to House Speaker Michael Madigan, reiterated in an email to state representatives Wednesday, Mach 18, that the House’s session schedule remains “in flux” and lawmakers “should be prepared to return to Springfield to address urgent matters.”
“Generally, members should be re-evaluating any and all travel plans, including those made for the weeks of April 5 and April 12 (the legislative spring break),” she said in the email. “This is not only due to the need to practice social distancing to safeguard the health of our communities, but also due to the possible need to return to Springfield for session during that time period.”
The Senate on Wednesday distributed a letter canceling its legislative session next week as well, with a tentative return date set for Tuesday, March 31.
Deadlines for moving legislation in each chamber have been extended as well.
In his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday in Murphysboro, Gov. JB Pritzker said it would be up to the legislative leaders to decide when session will occur, and he noted “things have evolved rapidly.”
He said session brings not just the 177 lawmakers in the state to the Capitol, but staff, lobbyists and others as well.
“And that's a gathering that is suggested not to happen according to all the guidelines and of course the order that I gave here in Illinois,” he said.
Pritzker's authority
Since Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker declared a state of emergency March 9, all public and private schools have closed, restaurants and bars have shuttered to sit-down customers, gatherings of more than 50 people have been canceled and the state employee workforce was cut to only its essential numbers.
Granting the governor and Illinois Department of Public Health these powers are two statutes — one effective during times of disaster and the other when a health situation demands certain actions.
When Pritzker signed the the disaster proclamation to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19 — “a novel severe acute respiratory illness that can spread among people through respiratory transmissions and present with symptoms similar to those of influenza” — on Illinoisans, he activated provisions of the Emergency Management Agency Act.
Chiefly, that law created the Illinois Emergency Management Ageny, once called the Illinois Emergency Service and Disaster Agency, to better prepare for and coordinate state actions in response to a disaster.
And for at least 30 days, it allows Pritzker to: manage who enters and leaves the state and who can travel within it; appropriate resources as needed; acquire “any personal property as may be necessary;” and block price increases for materials, among other abilities.
Several additions to the law were added in 2004 through legislation sponsored by Chicago Democratic Sen. Sara Feigenholtz when she was a representative and then-Sen. Barack Obama.
The changes were modeled after an initiative drafted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “ensure that there could be an effective response to an incidence of bioterrorism,” Obama said then. It passed the House and Senate unanimously.
Teachers' pay
Illinois teachers and other public school employees will continue to be paid while schools are closed and they will not have to use vacation days or sick leave to account for their absence.
Instead, the days off will be counted “Act of God” days and employees will be paid as if they were performing normal duties.
That was part of a deal announced Tuesday, March 17, between the state’s two major teachers’ unions and associations representing school administrators and principals that was negotiated by the Pritzker administration and the Illinois State Board of Education.
School employees may, however, be asked to perform some work-related duties during the period although details of that work will have to be negotiated through mutual agreement.
“These are unprecedented times, but we are all together with the goal of caring for students,” the groups said in a joint statement. “Our organizations are truly inspired by the phenomenal cooperation shown across the state and encourage all of our members to be reasonable, creative, and generous while determining what’s best for our students in Illinois.”
Drivers facilities closed
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all offices under his purview, including driver services facilities, will be closed from Tuesday, March 17, through March 31.
A spokesperson said the hope is for services to resume April 1. Other offices closed include that of the Secretary of State Police and Illinois Securities Department.
Only “skeleton crews” of necessary employees will remain at work, the spokesperson said.
For anyone whose driver’s license, for instance, expires during that time period, White’s office said in a news release not to worry — the secretary of state is asking for the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules to extend those expiration dates by 30 days.
“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and driver services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” White said in a statement. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Illinoisans can visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com to get a duplicate driver’s license and renew their vehicle registration.
Public meetings
Gov. JB Pritzker used his emergency powers Monday, March 16, to waive a portion of the Illinois Open Meetings Act to allow local governments and other public bodies to hold “remote” meetings to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The order waives a portion of the Open Meetings Act that requires a quorum of members of a public body be “physically present” at the meeting location, and limits the circumstances under which an individual member may take part by video or audio conference.
It applies to city councils, county boards, school boards and all other public bodies of state and local government.
Don Craven, legal counsel to the Illinois Press Association, noted in an email that Pritzker did not suspend other provisions of the Open Meetings Act that require public notice be given of all meetings and that require meetings to be open and accessible to the public and press.
“He did not suspend the requirement that the meeting be held in a place open and accessible to the public,” Craven said in the memo. “He did not suspend the requirement that the public be allowed to address the board, which means that there has to be a way for the public to participate by phone.”
The Open Meetings Act requires public bodies to provide public notice of a meeting, including the agenda, at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Craven encouraged all news outlets that cover those meetings to immediately submit requests for notice of any special, emergency or regular meeting.
Casinos closed
The Illinois Gaming Board has ordered all 10 casinos in the state to suspend operations for 14 days starting Monday, citing public health concerns over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“The public health of patrons, casino employees, IGB staff, and others is of paramount importance,” the board said in a statement Friday, March 13. “The board is continuously monitoring developments and will update licensees and the public as frequently as possible.”
Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a letter sent to the casinos that before the end of the 14-day period he would review the public health situation and decide whether the suspension of operations should be extended.
The action was just the latest in a series closures and event cancellations that have occurred in the past week as the number of people in Illinois diagnosed with the virus has grown to more than 40.
Earlier Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered public schools to close starting Tuesday, March 17, and remain closed through March 30. He has also ordered the cancellation of public events that draw more than 1,000 people. And the Illinois General Assembly has said it will not reconvene until at least March 24.
Of the 64 cases in Illinois, about one-third contracted the virus from travel, another third were sickened from being in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and the remaining cases could be from community spread, Ezike said.
When asked if he would consider additional public health and safety mandates, Pritzker said his administration is “always looking at all the options,” but did not have any immediate plans.
Prison visits banned
Visitors are temporarily banned from Illinois prisons “to prevent the potential for COVID-19 exposure,” the state Department of Corrections announced Friday, March 13.
There are no identified cases of the novel coronavirus in DOC facilities, according to a notice posted on the department’s website, and the restriction is effective Saturday, March 14 “until further notice.”
“We recognize the importance of visitation as an essential component of rehabilitation, family connection and quality of life for those in our care,” according to a DOC statement. “Our top priority is the health and safety of those who live and work in our facilities, and we are hopeful this policy change will be short-lived.”
Phone calls and video visits will be “expanded,” allowing for two 20-minute telephone calls and one 15-minute video meeting. It is unclear if those allowances will be per visit or only per prisoner. The department also recommended loved ones and visitors write letters.
Attorneys, who are still permitted to meet with their clients in department-run facilities, will be screened before they are allowed inside. Similarly, medical personnel will examine parole violators and new inmates.
The corrections department will provide staff with cleaning supplies, soap and hand sanitizer.
Illinois Newsroom reported Friday a department spokesperson said inmates are quarantined in 10 state prisons due to influenza, including 55 men at the Menard Correctional Center in southern Illinois. That spokesperson also said Department of Corrections officials are not testing those in their care for COVID-19.
Managed care shift delayed
The state of Illinois is further delaying the transition to a managed care health coverage system for children in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, this time citing the COVID-19 outbreak as the reason for delay.
“Recognizing the unprecedented challenges families, medical providers, and state agencies are facing from COVID-19, the launch of YouthCare services for DCFS youth in care will be postponed a minimum of 30 days,” the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the agency that manages the state’s Medicaid system, said in a statement Monday, March 16.
Most Medicaid recipients in Illinois are already under a managed care system, known as IlliniCare. Under that system, the state pays a flat, monthly per-patient fee to private insurance companies to manage the care of Medicaid patients.
The state has been planning for some time to shift foster children and other minors in the custody of DCFS into a managed care system, YouthCare, but that transition was delayed several times. Those delays have mostly been out of concern that there won’t be a large enough network of participating health care providers that can serve the unique physical, mental and behavioral health needs of that population. And so, for now, they remain in a traditional fee-for-service coverage plan.
Former youth in care — those who have aged out of the foster care system or are now living independently — were moved into YouthCare on Feb. 1. The most recent target date for moving current youth in care into the managed care plan was April 1, but that is now being delayed by at least 30 days.
Officials at both DHFS and DCFS said Monday they believe the new coverage plan is ready and that the system now offers three times as many medical providers as the current fee-for-service system. But they also say the strains being placed on health care providers by the COVID-19 outbreak justify another delay.