State takes action against academy that serves children with disabilities

“The top priority of the Department of Children and Family Services is protecting vulnerable children by ensuring they receive the best available support and services,” acting DCFS Director Marc Smith said in a statement. “It is unacceptable when any facility is not meeting the strict standards established by DCFS, and our team is taking steps to thoughtfully and carefully transition our youth in care to other facilities that can provide the nurturing, supportive environment our kids deserve.”

Pursuant to its contract with DCFS, Equip for Equality, the state-appointed protection and advocacy organization for people with disabilities, first conducted a review of NIA in November and December of 2019. At that time, EFE noted numerous concerns about NIA’s lack of meaningful programming, unsafe restraint practices, restraining residents from communication devices and a host of other issues.

Following that review, in January 2020, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services revoked NIA’s certification as a psychiatric residential treatment facility, or PRTF.

In March 2020, however, DCFS found that NIA had made significant improvements, and the agency lifted a hold that had been in place on new admissions to the facility while continuing to conduct intensive monitoring.