State task force considers redesigning, moving monument of MLK Jr.

In August, the board members of the Office of the Architect of the Capitol considered moving and remaking the statue, which sits at the corner of Second Street and Capitol Avenue in front of the Illinois State Library.

Last month, White committed $5,000 to a new King statue in a more prominent location.

The 300-pound bronze statue of King was made by Geraldine McCullough, an African American sculptor born in 1917 who studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The statue was first unveiled in 1988 in the state Capitol Rotunda, then moved outside of the Illinois State Museum in 1989.

It was moved to its current location and rededicated in 1993.

Task force chairperson Rep. Mary Flowers, a Chicago Democrat, and minority spokesperson Rep. Tim Butler, a Springfield Republican, both agreed that King’s likeness could be improved.