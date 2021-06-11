Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Tanner Allison
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Georgia Carter and Frank Carter (mother and stepfather)
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study computer science.
Ray Dagner
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Cecelia Dagner and Scott Dagner
College plans: Attend Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois. Major is undecided.
Adison Furman
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Karen and Jeff Furman
College plans: Attend University of Kentucky in Lexington to study engineering.
Gage Roberts
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Candi and Mike Roberts
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study aviation.
Adelaide Rubach
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Stephanie and Aaron Rubach
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study culinary arts.
Ava Schwartzkopf
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Rachel and Jeremy Schwartzkopf
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study business.