Steeleville High School
Steeleville High School

Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Tanner Allison

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Georgia Carter and Frank Carter (mother and stepfather) 

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study computer science.

Ray Dagner

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Cecelia Dagner and Scott Dagner 

College plans: Attend Greenville University in Greenville, Illinois. Major is undecided.

Adison Furman

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Karen and Jeff Furman

College plans: Attend University of Kentucky in Lexington to study engineering.

Gage Roberts

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Candi and Mike Roberts

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study aviation.

Adelaide Rubach

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Stephanie and Aaron Rubach

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study culinary arts.

Ava Schwartzkopf

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Rachel and Jeremy Schwartzkopf

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study business. 

