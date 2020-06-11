Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kaela Axtell
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Kelly and Jeremiah Davis
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-med.
Austin Hagel
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Jennifer and Neal Haertling, and Shay Hagel
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study podiatry.
Dylan Hill
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Shane Hill and Megan Garrett
College plans: Undecided, and will study engineering.
Alexandria Hinnerichs
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Kyle and Lauren Hinnerichs
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study hospitality management.
Kaelyn Rubach
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Todd and Shannon Rubach
College: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study speech pathology.
Jacob Sutton
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: John and Julie Sutton
College plans: Attend Lewis and Clark Community College to study secondary education for mathematics.
