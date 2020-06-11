Steeleville High School
Steeleville High School

  • 0

Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement. 

Kaela Axtell

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Kelly and Jeremiah Davis

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-med.

Austin Hagel

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Jennifer and Neal Haertling, and Shay Hagel

College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study podiatry.

Dylan Hill

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Shane Hill and Megan Garrett

College plans: Undecided, and will study engineering.

Alexandria Hinnerichs

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Kyle and Lauren Hinnerichs

College plans: Attend Murray State University to study hospitality management.

Kaelyn Rubach

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: Todd and Shannon Rubach

College: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study speech pathology.

Jacob Sutton

Hometown: Steeleville

Parents: John and Julie Sutton

College plans: Attend Lewis and Clark Community College to study secondary education for mathematics.

