Steffens on verge of Du Quoin Silver Crown score

The Steffens family sold their dirt car but Kyle was able to pick up occasional rides with Bob Galas and Chuck Hartenstein. Steffens made his first Ted Horn 100 with Galas in 2005 finishing 26th after completing 35 miles. Steffens best finish on any of the dirt miles prior to the 2021 Bettenhausen 100 was a couple of 13th place runs, the last of those coming in the 2019 Ted Horn 100 at Du Quoin which coincided with his return to the series in his own machine.

The Steffens team has been improving each event since Kyle came back on a regular basis in 2019. Steffens finished 14th at Springfield in the 2020 COVID interrupted season completing all 100 miles. His car was very strong in the Bettenhausen 100 this year. He was 23rd fastest out of 38 in the practice session and going out 15th in the order qualified nearly as fast as he practiced setting 13th quick time. He drove a steady race and was still running near the front when the red came out for an accident and then rain.

With the entry list for the 69th Ted Horn 100 being similar to the Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield, at least six drivers who have victories on the Magic Mile would be part of the field with four having won the Ted Horn 100. Steffens would be one of two who have wins on the big track, just not in the mighty uprights. Kyle Steffens would love to add his name to the list of Ted Horn 100 winners at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.