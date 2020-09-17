Steven Brault 2-hits Cardinals, ending Pirates' 8-game skid

PITTSBURGH — Steven Brault pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Gregory Polanco hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped an eight-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.
St. Louis dropped to third place in the NL Central, 6 1/2 games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs and one back of the Cincinnati Reds. The top two finishers in each division advance to the expanded playoffs this year, along with two wild-card teams.
Brault (1-3) had never pitched more than seven innings in his previous 43 starts. The Cardinals got their only hits in the third. After Rangel Ravelo walked, Kolten Wong and Tommy Edman hit back-to-back singles, with Ravelo scoring on Edman's hit.
Brault retired his final 16 batters. He struck out eight, walked two and threw 110 pitches.
Polanco's homer with two outs in the fourth off Austin Gomber (0-1) just cleared the fence in right-center and put the Pirates ahead 3-1. Josh Stallings capped the four-run inning with an RBI double.
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson left after two innings because of right elbow tightness. Hudson, who allowed one hit and walked two, has a 2.77 ERA in eight starts.
Ke'Bryan Hayes doubled in the fifth and came home on Josh Bell's sacrifice fly.
WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3: At Chicago, the White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat Minnesota as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.
Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth.
José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.
RED SOX 5, MARLINS 3: At Miami, Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and Miami stumbled in their playoff run with a loss to Boston.
Rafael Devers had a three-run homer, Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run single and Alex Verdugo had three hits for the Red Sox.
Seeking its first postseason appearance since winning the 2003 World Series, Miami is second in the NL East . The Marlins fell three games behind division-leading Atlanta, which was idle.
ANGELS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3: At Anaheim, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout drove in two runs in Los Angeles' victory over Arizona.
David Fletcher and Taylor Ward had three hits apiece for the Angels, who jumped to a 6-0 lead in the third inning and pounded out 14 hits on the way to their ninth win in 14 games. Jared Walsh also extended his Angels franchise record by scoring a run and driving in a run in his ninth consecutive game.
Griffin Canning (1-3) finally got a win in his 10th start of the season for the Angels, throwing five innings of six-hit ball with seven strikeouts. He allowed two runs, one earned.
ASTROS 2, RANGERS 1: At Houston, Framber Valdez tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 solid innings, Kyle Tucker homered and Houston beat Texas.
Tucker gave the Astros a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer to right in the second.
Valdez (4-3) allowed one run on four hits.
INDIANS 10, TIGERS 3: At Detroit, Jose Ramirez homered twice on his 28th birthday, Shane Bieber took a shutout into the eighth inning and Cleveland snapped their eight-game losing streak with a victory over Detroit.
Bieber (8-1) didn't allow a run until his final hitter, Willi Castro, hit a three-run homer in the eighth. That cost the Cleveland right-hander the major league ERA lead, but Bieber did become the first eight-game winner of this shortened season. He allowed four hits in 7 2/3 innings.
Bieber, a leading candidate for his first AL Cy Young Award, struck out 10 to raise his season total to 112, baseball's top mark. He walked two.
