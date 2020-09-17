Steven Brault 2-hits Cardinals, ending Pirates' 8-game skid

WHITE SOX 4, TWINS 3: At Chicago, the White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat Minnesota as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.

Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild-card berth.

José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.

RED SOX 5, MARLINS 3: At Miami, Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and Miami stumbled in their playoff run with a loss to Boston.

Rafael Devers had a three-run homer, Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run single and Alex Verdugo had three hits for the Red Sox.

Seeking its first postseason appearance since winning the 2003 World Series, Miami is second in the NL East . The Marlins fell three games behind division-leading Atlanta, which was idle.

ANGELS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 3: At Anaheim, Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout drove in two runs in Los Angeles' victory over Arizona.