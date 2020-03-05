Streaking Flyers beat Carolina for 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and four players scored to lead Philadelphia to their eighth straight win, over Carolina on Thursday night.
Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who continued their scorching turnaround from last season and won their 24th home game (24-5-4). They won on consecutive nights after beating the Washington Capitals 5-2 and have positioned themselves as a serious threat to make run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They could be in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a Capitals loss to the Rangers later Thursday.
The Flyers, who tied a franchise record with 10 wins in February, have been one of the best teams in the league the last three months and have fans in Philly excited about hockey again. They have scored at least four goals in each game of their winning streak.
They suffered a bit of a blow with forward James van Riemsdyk expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken right hand, suffered blocking a shot Wednesday night. He could be back in time for the playoffs. Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 65 games this season. He has been on the Flyers' third line during their winning streak to vault them up the standings.
"Credit goes to the players, them understanding what it takes to go on the ice and play the winning way and going out there and executing and doing it," coach Alain Vigneault said before the game. "I believe that a lot of these guys want to prove that they can be successful, they can win. And that's what we're all trying to do right now. Every one of us is pushing in the same direction."
A night after veteran Brian Elliott stopped 25 shots, the 21-year-old Hart was sensational again and earned his 23rd win of the season. Hart has been healthy and stabilized the position a season after the Flyers started eight goalies and missed the playoffs.
"We've used both our goaltenders in big, hard stretches and they've both performed well for us," Vigneault said. "In Carter's case, he's progressed as any young player should. In Brian, we've got a veteran player that's been through a lot that is good for our group. He's good for Carter but he's good for our group."
PENGUINS 4, SABRES 2: At Buffalo, New York, Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading Pittsburgh to a win over Buffalo that extended the Sabres’ skid to five straight.
Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored, and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row. Evgeni Malkin had two assists to follow a four-assist outing in a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Matt Murray stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-4-1 in his past eight starts and win consecutive games for the first time since a 6-0 run from Dec. 28 to Feb. 2.
LIGHTNING 4, CANADIENS 0: At Tampa, Florida, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and Tampa Bay beat Montreal.
Vasilevskiy completed his 21st career shutout to help Tampa Bay win for the second time in five games. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning.
Carey Price finished with 19 saves for Montreal, which was shut out for the first time this season.
BRUINS 2, PANTHERS 1: At Sunrise, Florida, Torey Krug scored 4:08 into overtime, Patrice Bergeron also had a goal and Boston beat Florida for their fourth straight win.
Moments before he scored, Krug led a 2-on-1 rush with David Pastrnak that was disrupted by MacKenzie Weegar's poke check. Pastrnak recovered the puck in the corner and passed to Krug, who wheeled into the high slot and slapped the winner past Chris Driedger.
Jaroslav Halak stopped 32 shots for the NHL-leading Bruins.