Streaking Flyers beat Carolina for 8th straight win

PHILADELPHIA — Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and four players scored to lead Philadelphia to their eighth straight win, over Carolina on Thursday night.

Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who continued their scorching turnaround from last season and won their 24th home game (24-5-4). They won on consecutive nights after beating the Washington Capitals 5-2 and have positioned themselves as a serious threat to make run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They could be in first place in the Metropolitan Division with a Capitals loss to the Rangers later Thursday.

The Flyers, who tied a franchise record with 10 wins in February, have been one of the best teams in the league the last three months and have fans in Philly excited about hockey again. They have scored at least four goals in each game of their winning streak.

They suffered a bit of a blow with forward James van Riemsdyk expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken right hand, suffered blocking a shot Wednesday night. He could be back in time for the playoffs. Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 65 games this season. He has been on the Flyers' third line during their winning streak to vault them up the standings.