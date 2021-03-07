Streaking Salukis make it 14 straight wins

CARBONDALE – Madi Eberle lost her no-hit bid Sunday night with one out in the top of the seventh inning, which is about the closest thing to bad news with the SIU softball program these days.
Eberle’s gem topped off the Salukis’ 14th straight win to open the season, a 6-2 verdict over Saint Louis that enabled them to cap the Saluki Invitational with a 5-0 mark. It also stretched their two-season winning streak to 23 games, tying the program record.
SIU’s 14-0 record is its longest winning streak to start a season, continuing to defy what coach Kerri Blaylock tells them on a daily basis.
“I keep telling them we’re going to lose a game eventually,” she said.
That time wasn’t going to be Sunday, even though Illinois-Chicago took a 2-0 lead on the Salukis into the bottom of the fifth of their first game. But SIU tied the game in the fifth, then scored four unearned runs in the sixth for a 6-2 win.
Every characteristic of the Salukis played out over the latest victories. There was errorless defense in both games, above-average pitching and persistence on offense. Even when they didn’t score runs, they ran up pitch counts and that led to game-deciding rallies.
Maddy Vermejan played the role of shape-shifter against UIC (3-6). Her one-out homer that curled just inside the right field foul pole in the fifth sparked the offense. Ashley Wood’s RBI infield hit scored speedy Maris Boelens from second to equalize at 2.
In the sixth, SIU speed broke the tie. Jenny Jansen beat second baseman Maica Ingles’ throw to first for a fielder’s choice that chased pinch-runner Aubree DePron home with the tie-breaking run.
Wood broke the game open moments later with a three-run homer to left, the highlight of a seven-RBI day that matched Jansen’s output in two wins on Friday.
“I knew she was going to throw me a drop ball inside,” Wood said of pitcher Christina Toniolo.
Sarah Harness could have shouted every pitch she was going to throw at the Flames and it wouldn’t have done them any good. Relieving Carlee Jo Clark in the fourth with UIC threatening to add to its 2-0 lead, Harness (6-0) stranded Tara McElligott at third and never allowed a baserunner in her four innings, whiffing six along the way.
That was a prelude to the gem Eberle (5-0) crafted in the nightcap. Aside from hitting Kayla Swiderski to start the second, Eberle mowed through the Billikens (1-7) inning after inning.
Eberle started the seventh with a first-pitch popup of Sadie Wise, but Alyssa Chavez ended the no-hit bid by slashing an infield single off the glove of diving third baseman Rylie Hamilton. Two more hits and an infield out ruined the shutout, but not the win.
“I think that was the best game she’s pitched this year,” Blaylock said of Eberle. “Saint Louis has a good-hitting team. They’ve scored runs off everyone in this tournament, and she shut them down until the seventh.”
Jansen and Wood starred offensively in the nightcap. Jansen belted a solo homer to left-center in the first, while Wood’s two-run single keyed a three-run third inning that created separation. Wood added another RBI single during a two-run fourth off Herrin product Calli Sutcliffe.
SIU hitters drew a total of 10 walks in the doubleheader and were plunked by four pitches. Vermejan absorbed three of the HBPs, giving her 66 for her career, just five off the school record.
The Salukis travel to UAB next weekend for another three-day, five-game tournament before returning home on March 16 for a nine-game homestand that includes eight straight Missouri Valley Conference games.