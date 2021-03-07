Streaking Salukis make it 14 straight wins

In the sixth, SIU speed broke the tie. Jenny Jansen beat second baseman Maica Ingles’ throw to first for a fielder’s choice that chased pinch-runner Aubree DePron home with the tie-breaking run.

Wood broke the game open moments later with a three-run homer to left, the highlight of a seven-RBI day that matched Jansen’s output in two wins on Friday.

“I knew she was going to throw me a drop ball inside,” Wood said of pitcher Christina Toniolo.

Sarah Harness could have shouted every pitch she was going to throw at the Flames and it wouldn’t have done them any good. Relieving Carlee Jo Clark in the fourth with UIC threatening to add to its 2-0 lead, Harness (6-0) stranded Tara McElligott at third and never allowed a baserunner in her four innings, whiffing six along the way.

That was a prelude to the gem Eberle (5-0) crafted in the nightcap. Aside from hitting Kayla Swiderski to start the second, Eberle mowed through the Billikens (1-7) inning after inning.

Eberle started the seventh with a first-pitch popup of Sadie Wise, but Alyssa Chavez ended the no-hit bid by slashing an infield single off the glove of diving third baseman Rylie Hamilton. Two more hits and an infield out ruined the shutout, but not the win.