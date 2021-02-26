Strome, Kreider lead Rangers to 6-2 win over Bruins

The Rangers doubled the lead shortly after that. On a rush, Alexis Lafreniere sent a cross-ice pass to Strome, who tapped it in past Rask from the right side for his sixth at 2:32. Lafreniere, the top overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, got his first career assist.

Bergeron pulled the Bruins to 2-1 just 90 seconds later, scoring from the right doorstep off Pastrnak's pass from the left circle.

Charlie Coyle hit a goal post on a Bruins power play with about 6:50 left.

Blackwell tipped Adam Fox's one-timer from the point on a power play to push the lead to 3-1 with 1:08 remaining in the second. It was Blackwell's third goal in five games.

Kreider gave the Rangers a three-goal lead just 12 seconds later as his shot from a sharp angle deflected off Coyle's left skate and past Rask for his ninth. Kreider, who had his third career hat trick against Philadelphia on Tuesday night, scored for the third straight game.

Buchnevich made it 5-1 on a tip-in 1:45 into the third, and Brodzinski got his first with the Rangers as he scored on a diving tip of a pass from Kevin Rooney at 3:43.

Marchand got the Bruins within four as he swooped in and knocked in the rebound of Pastrnak's shot at 7:51 for his 10th. It was Marchand's 300th career goal.

Gauthier got the Rangers on the scoreboard with 6:44 left in the first, firing a shot from the left circle between a screened Rask and the left post for his second career goal.

