Student, professors take root in ghost orchid project

“What is in the flower from the insect’s perspective?” Chandler asked, explaining one of the questions of their research.

Working through a series of steps in the lab — from drying the nectar to heating it in a bid to break down its base — the goal is to learn more about the nectar and what makes it so attractive to the moth.

“I believe we’re the first to do this,” Chandler said.

Working in the refuge was an experience in itself, he said.

“For me, it was like a treasure hunt,” he said. “It’s an amazing experience.”

They struggled to find the flower at first but noticed the root system that led them to it, Chandler said.

The experience is one that helps guide IC students like Ruiz to hone in on what they want to study.

“The institution is here to help find out what their passions are,” Chandler said, adding that “he was blown away” when he saw Ruiz’s reaction to finding a ghost orchid.

Ghost orchids grow on trees — usually the north side — and have root systems that can be easier to spot than the flower, Chandler said.