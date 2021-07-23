Student, professors take root in ghost orchid project

Two Illinois College professors and an IC student recently spent time in South Florida, but it wasn’t a beach vacation.
The three were studying the endangered ghost orchid, including extracting nectar from the rare plant to see what can be done to prevent it from becoming extinct.
“There are less than 2,000 worldwide,” IC biology professor Lawrence Zettler said.
Ghost orchids — dendrophylax lindenii — mostly are found in humid, tropical areas such as Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas and are leafless with chlorophyllous roots that are gray-green in color.
Tony Ruiz, 19, who will be an IC sophomore this fall, joined Zettler, chemistry professor Brent Chandler and Zettler’s daughter, Audrey, 18, in spending 10 days at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge — searching for the plant while avoiding alligators and poisonous snakes.
“It was incredible,” Ruiz said of the trip, his first to the Sunshine State. “My first reaction was that I was just in awe. It’s a lot of stuff to process because there is so much stuff to see out there.”
Audrey Zettler, a 2021 Routt Catholic High School graduate, has visited Florida before and has traveled because of her father’s work.
“I like being in nature,” she said. “It was incredible.”
Lawrence Zettler has spent two decades working with students to learn more about flowers and plants like the ghost orchid, many of his efforts funded by the Naples Orchid Society. Finding the rare flower and being able to experience it with students is something that never gets old, Zettler said.
“It kind of gives a spell over you,” he said of getting close to the plant and smelling it. “We need to study it so it doesn’t become extinct.”
Although the 10-day trip was an experience, it didn’t end once they left the refuge.
Extracting nectar from the orchid and breaking it apart will help Chandler and Ruiz study what attracts the moths that help pollinate the flower.
“You need a specific moth and it takes (the nectar) to the next flower,” Chandler said, adding that the moths help fertilize the flowers and there are macro-nutrients like carbohydrates and amino acids in the nectar. “There is a cycle of life there.”
Once they were able to find the flower, Chandler and his colleagues were able to collect samples to dissect without harming the flower.
“We froze everything and got it back to Jacksonville,” Chandler said.
Working from a science lab at Illinois College, Ruiz and Chandler will study the nectar to learn more about its ingredients.
“What is in the flower from the insect’s perspective?” Chandler asked, explaining one of the questions of their research.
Working through a series of steps in the lab — from drying the nectar to heating it in a bid to break down its base — the goal is to learn more about the nectar and what makes it so attractive to the moth.
“I believe we’re the first to do this,” Chandler said.
Working in the refuge was an experience in itself, he said.
“For me, it was like a treasure hunt,” he said. “It’s an amazing experience.”
They struggled to find the flower at first but noticed the root system that led them to it, Chandler said.
The experience is one that helps guide IC students like Ruiz to hone in on what they want to study.
“The institution is here to help find out what their passions are,” Chandler said, adding that “he was blown away” when he saw Ruiz’s reaction to finding a ghost orchid.
Ghost orchids grow on trees — usually the north side — and have root systems that can be easier to spot than the flower, Chandler said.
The orchid is on the endangered list for two reasons — invasive species moving in and taking over its growing areas, and flower poachers who extract them from their native habitat.