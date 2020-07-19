Students, parents and teachers: We want to hear from you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

As administrators around the country, the state and the region debate what the return to school will look like this fall, we want to hear from those who will be most deeply affected: teachers, students and parents.

Beginning this week, our news team will be delving into the back-to-school picture in several districts in our area. We will be looking into the policies and practices districts are implementing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

To those who will return to the classroom (and parents), we want to know: What are you thinking? What concerns do you have? What do you want decision-makers and the community at large to know?

If you'd like to speak to a reporter, please email your thoughts to news@thesouthern.com. If you'd like to submit a letter to the editor for our opinion and Sunday forum pages, please email letters@thesouthern.com (and please keep your comments to 300 words or less). You may also join the discussion on our Facebook page or send us a direct message at facebook.com/SouthernIllinoisan.

These discussions are not complete without your voices, so we encourage you to make your voices heard. We look forward to hearing from you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0