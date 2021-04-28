Study: People of color hardest hit by air pollution from nearly all sources

The data indicate that white people are exposed to lower-than-average concentrations from emissions source types that, when combined, cause 60% of their total exposure, the study reports. Conversely, people of color experience greater-than-average exposures from source types that, when combined, cause 75% of their total exposure.

This disparity exists at the country, state and city level and for people within all income levels.

“We find that nearly all emission sectors cause disproportionate exposures for people of color on average,” said co-author Julian Marshall, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Washington. “The inequities we report are a result of systemic racism: Over time, people of color and pollution have been pushed together, not just in a few cases but for nearly all types of emissions.”

The researchers found that air pollution disparities arise from a more systemic set of causes than previously understood.