Suárez drives in 3 runs as Mahle, Reds beat Cubs 6-5

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker homered, helping Tyler Mahle and Cincinnati beat Chicago on Friday night.
Suárez went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs, taking another step forward after slumping for much of the season. Winker had two hits and scored twice.
Mahle (1-1) shook off a slow start on his way to 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander pitched shutout ball after surrendering solo drives by Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in the first.
NL Central-leading Chicago dropped its third consecutive game. Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered in the ninth, but Raisel Iglesias got two outs for his fourth save.
Cincinnati went ahead to stay with two runs in the fourth. Winker hit a tying drive for his ninth homer, and Matt Davidson made it 3-2 with an RBI single against Kyle Hendricks (3-4).
Suárez added a two-run single with two out in the fifth, and Freddy Galvis hit an opposite-field drive to right on Kyle Ryan’s first pitch of eighth for his sixth homer.
Hendricks allowed five runs and a season-high 10 hits in six innings. The right-hander also lost at Cincinnati on July 29, surrendering six runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Rizzo hit Mahle’s second pitch of the game deep into the right-field seats for his sixth homer of the season. It was his 19th at Great American Ball Park and No. 29 overall against the Reds, two more than he has against any other team.
Schwarber, who grew up about 25 miles north of Cincinnati in Middletown, added an opposite-field shot to left for his seventh homer of the season and ninth of his career in Cincinnati.
Suárez led off the second with his seventh homer, a fly ball that barely cleared the fence in left. He has homered in two straight games.
NATIONALS 10 RED SOX 2: At Boston, Max Scherzer struck out 11 in six innings and Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit back-to-back homers in Washington's five-run third, leading the Nationals to a victory over Boston.
A day after both teams’ games were postponed in the sport’s racial justice awakening, they returned for Jackie Robinson Day, lining up along the baselines before the game to listen to a recorded speech from the player who broke baseball’s color barrier. Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. — the only Black player on the last team in the majors to integrate — knelt for the national anthem, with teammate Alex Verdugo taking a knee beside him.
Trea Turner and Victor Robles had three hits apiece and Josh Harrison also homered for Washington, which handed Scherzer (3-1) a 5-0 lead in the third. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one run and six hits to win his third straight decision, matching his season high for strikeouts.
Boston left-hander Martín Pérez (2-4) gave up six runs and eight hits in four innings. The Red Sox scored one in the ninth and loaded the bases before Ryne Harper got the last two outs.
The 2018 World Series winners and the defending champions each entered the game in last place in their divisions. The Nationals snapped a three-game losing streak and sent the Red Sox to their fourth loss in five games.
METS 6, YANKEES 4: At New York, Dominic Smith followed powerful words with a powerful swing — and nothing could have prompted bigger cheers from the New York Mets.
“It's an honor to be around him,” teammate Michael Wacha said.
Smith hit the go-ahead home run in his first game since tearfully pleading for help combating racial inequality, Pete Alonso also connected and the New York Mets beat the crosstown Yankees in the opener of a doubleheader.
Smith, a 25-year-old Black man, wept Wednesday night reflecting on a recent shooting by police of a Black man in Wisconsin. Smith and the Mets were all smiles after his decisive solo shot against Chad Green in the sixth inning on what was Jackie Robinson Day around the majors.
BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 4: At Buffalo, New York, Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting Toronto to a victory over Baltimore.
With Reese McGuire standing on second base, Joe Panik popped out on a bunt attempt and Cavan Biggio lined out. But Grichuk followed with his ninth homer, a drive to straightaway center on a 1-0 pitch by Cole Sulser (1-3).
Baltimore had taken a 4-3 lead on Hanser Alberto's bloop RBI single against Rafael Dolis (1-1) in the top of the 10th. Alberto had four hits and Renato Núñez homered for the Orioles in their third straight loss.
RAYS 2, MARLINS 0: At Miami, Rays veteran Ryan Yarbrough and top Marlins prospect Sixto Sanchez matched zeroes into the seventh inning, with one difference.
“He was throwing 100, and I wasn’t,” Yarbrough said. “A nice little contrast there.”
There was also a contrast in bullpen performances. Yarbrough and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and AL East leader Tampa Bay won its third game in a row by scratching out runs in the eighth and ninth to beat Miami 2-0.
