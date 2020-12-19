Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga or No. 3 Iowa 99-88

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.
This was the Bulldogs first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus. Gonzaga showed little rust from not playing a game since Dec. 2.
Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.
Gonzaga used a 24-10 run to open things up in the first half. Suggs scored 10 points during the run as Iowa went cold from the field. The Hawkeyes went nearly five minutes without a field goal as Gonzaga continued to pull away.
The Bulldogs got the lead to as many as 20 in the second half on an Aaron Cook's basket to make it 71-51 with just over 13 minutes to play. Iowa pulled to within nine with under two minutes left, but could get no closer.
(2) BAYLOR 100, KANSAS STATE 69: At Manhattan, Macio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor beat Kansas State.
Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears (5-0, 1-0 Big 12), and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points.
(12) WISCONSIN 85, (23) LOUISVILLE 48: At Madison, Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead No. 12 Wisconsin to a non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game.
The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team, but didn't play.
(20) OHIO STATE 77, UCLA 70: At Cleveland, Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping No. 20 Ohio State hold off UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic.
Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes (6-1), who bounced back from a 70-67 loss at Purdue on Dec. 16. Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute.
(22) NORTH CAROLINA 75, KENTUCKY 63: At Cleveland, Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half Saturday, rallying No. 22 North Carolina from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic.
Kentucky (1-5) has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.
Women's Top 25
(3) UCONN 106, XAVIER 59: At Storrs, Christyn Williams scored 24 points to lead six UConn players in double figures and the third-ranked Huskies ran away from Xavier.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn (4-0, 3-0 Big East), which was playing for the fourth time in eight days. Freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 19 points and nine assists.
(7) BAYLOR 117, McNEESE STATE 24: At Waco, DiDi Richards made all six shots while scoring a season-high 14 points and the No. 7 Baylor women rolled to another easy non-conference win, beating McNeese State.
It was the second 93-point romp in as many days for Baylor, which beat Northwestern State 136-43 on Friday. The 253 points in the two games are a Big 12 record, and three points short of Savannah State’s NCAA mark from November 2018.
The Wildcats (7-1) shot 51% in rolling to their largest victory margin this season and 13th biggest in school history. They led led 48-11 at halftime before stretching it to 74-16 in the third and extending the margin over 60 in the fourth.
(12) ARKANSAS 80, LITTLE ROCK 70: At Little Rock, Chelsea Dungee hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points and No. 12 Arkansas won its fifth-straight game over Little Rock.
Destiny Slocum added 16 points for the Razorbacks (8-1), Makayla Daniels added 11 and Amber Ramirez 10.
Reserve Faith Masonius scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Terrapins (5-1). All five starters were in double figures with Chloe Bidding scoring 17 with 10 boards and sophomore Mimi Collins scoring 14 with a career-high 11 rebounds for her first double-double.
