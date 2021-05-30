Suns beat Lakers 100-92, even series after Davis hurt

Paul was largely a non-factor in Game 3 of his first postseason with his new team, clearly struggling to put up shots with his ailing right arm. After two days in which he didn't touch a basketball, Paul looked better in Sunday's pregame workout — and then looked a whole lot sharper in the game, contributing 12 points and all his assists in the second half of the Suns' first road playoff victory in over 11 years.

“Everything clicks a little better with 3 on the court and with 3 being himself,” Crowder said. “I feel like we feed off of that. He’s a big part of the puzzle. It’s a little challenging when we don’t have him doing things he normally does. It’s definitely monumental that he’s out there for our team.”

Paul was grateful Williams was receptive to his fervent desire to play. He also assured his teammates that he would only persevere if he could help, telling Crowder and others: "I don't know how long it's going to be, but if you all feel like I’m out here looking like some trash, just tell me and I’ll get out.”

“I hadn’t touched a basketball or anything since the last game,” Paul added. “We didn’t have a lot of guys that missed a lot of games this season, so we’re used to playing a certain way. I was just glad I could be out there and help.”