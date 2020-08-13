Suns top Mavs to keep playoff hopes alive, go 8-0 in bubble

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 128-102 on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive and finish as the only unbeaten team in the restart.
Dario Saric scored 16 points and Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson each added 15 for the Suns. They will qualify for the play-in series that starts Saturday if Portland loses to Brooklyn later Thursday. If Portland wins, Phoenix's season is over.
“My thoughts are on that, but also, I’m just really grateful for the effort and the growth of this team," Suns coach Monty Williams said.
Memphis won its game against Milwaukee, making Phoenix's path more difficult. The games were played simultaneously, and Williams was paying attention to both.
“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t looking," he said. “I’m not ashamed to tell you we’ve all been thinking about it. I just told them to focus on the game and here I am — I probably looked at it right after I said it to them.”
Booker has been a breakout star in the bubble. The guard has averaged 30.5 points while shooting 50%t from the field. He was more concerned about team goals after the game.
“We had one objective — to get better — and we did that," Booker said. “I think we approached this with the right mindset from the beginning, from practices, from training camp in Phoenix, from the first two weeks we got down here, everybody was locked in on all cylinders.”
Dallas was already locked into a playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, so the starters played limited minutes. Luka Doncic, who had averaged 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11.3 assists in the bubble, finished with 18 points in just over 13 minutes. Boban Marjanovic, Dallas' 7-foot-4 reserve center, had 18 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.
GRIZZLIES 119, BUCKS 106: At Lake Buena Vista, Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant had triple-doubles and Memphis kept their season alive Thursday with a victory over Milwaukee, who were missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo after he was suspended for head-butting an opponent.
Dillon Brooks added 31 points as Memphis posted its second wire-to-wire win of the season and wrapped up a spot in the play-in tournament that will determine the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The Grizzlies (34-39) are tied for eighth place in the Western Conference with Portland and Phoenix, which beat Dallas on Thursday.
Portland will either improve to 35-39 or drop to 34-40 after it plays Brooklyn on Thursday night. Memphis owns the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over Phoenix.
KINGS 136, LAKERS 122: At Lake Buena Vista, Buddy Hield scored 28 points, including a 3-pointer that capped Sacramento's streak of 11 consecutive baskets made in the third period, and the Kings beat Los Angeles.
Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points as the Kings won for only the third time in the NBA restart. The Kings made 21 3-pointers as Hield shot 8 of 14 and Bogdanovic added five 3s.
The Lakers had their focus on the playoffs. Most Lakers starters were held out, but LeBron James had 17 points in 15 minutes, all in the first half.
WIZARDS 96, CELTICS 90: At Lake Buena Vista, Thomas Bryant had 26 points and nine rebounds to help Washington beat Boston for their lone win in the restart.
Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards, who had long been eliminated from the playoff race and had lost their first seven games in the bubble. The Wizards nearly ended up being the only winless team in the restart.
The Celtics, who already were locked into a playoff matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, rested their starters. Rookie Javonte Green had a season-high 23 points and Semi Ojeleye added 13 points and eight rebounds for Boston.
JAZZ 118, SPURS 112: At Lake buena Vista, Rayjon Tucker scored 18 points and Utah beat the San Antonio in the seeding-game finale for both teams.
Jarrell Brantley added 13 for the Jazz, who used their regulars sparingly or not at all. Donovan Mitchell had 11 points in 11 minutes for Utah.
Keldon Johnson scored 24 points to lead seven Spurs in double figures. Marco Belinelli and Luka Samanic each had 16 for San Antonio.
