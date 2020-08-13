Suns top Mavs to keep playoff hopes alive, go 8-0 in bubble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Devin Booker scored 27 points and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 128-102 on Thursday to keep their playoff hopes alive and finish as the only unbeaten team in the restart.

Dario Saric scored 16 points and Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson each added 15 for the Suns. They will qualify for the play-in series that starts Saturday if Portland loses to Brooklyn later Thursday. If Portland wins, Phoenix's season is over.

“My thoughts are on that, but also, I’m just really grateful for the effort and the growth of this team," Suns coach Monty Williams said.

Memphis won its game against Milwaukee, making Phoenix's path more difficult. The games were played simultaneously, and Williams was paying attention to both.

“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t looking," he said. “I’m not ashamed to tell you we’ve all been thinking about it. I just told them to focus on the game and here I am — I probably looked at it right after I said it to them.”

Booker has been a breakout star in the bubble. The guard has averaged 30.5 points while shooting 50%t from the field. He was more concerned about team goals after the game.