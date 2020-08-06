Suns top Pacers to win 4th straight bubble game

The Heat led by as many as 23 points in a first half where the team piled up 73 points despite playing without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. Miami cooled off after the break and the Bucks took the lead in the third quarter but were down by 6 to start the fourth.

Antetokounmpo sat out about five minutes of the fourth quarter after collecting his fifth foul with 11 minutes to go. Milwaukee trailed by 1 with about five minutes remaining before using a 20-0 run, with three dunks from Antetokounmpo, to make it 130-111 with less than a minute to go and cruise to the victory.

KINGS 140, PELICANS 125: At Lake Buena Vista, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help Sacramento beat New Orleans.

De'Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings, who got their first win in four tries since the restart. The Kings shot 54%.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots and ended up making 10 of 12 overall in just under 22 minutes.

CLIPPERS 126, MAVERICKS 111: At Lake Buena Vista, Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to help Los Angeles beat Dallas.