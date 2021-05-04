Svechnikov helps Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Andrei Svechnikov ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice to help Carolina beat Chicago 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Svechnikov also had an assist on Teuvo Teravainen's third-period goal for the Hurricanes, who had to battle and erase a 2-0 deficit to maintain momentum toward winning the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy.

Teravainen also had a three-point game, assisting on both of Svechnikov's goals. And Sebastian Aho followed his hat trick in Monday's win against the Blackhawks with a pair of third-period assists, a reminder of how good Carolina's top line can be when it gets rolling.

Nino Niederreiter scored twice and joined Martin Necas with an empty-net goal to clinch this one, while Petr Mrazek finished with 27 saves in his first appearance in nearly two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.

It was Carolina's fifth straight win and 12th straight game with at least a point.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from the playoff race with Monday's 5-2 loss here. This was Chicago's sixth straight loss.

The Blackhawks jumped to a 2-0 first-period lead when DeBrincat got loose on a short-handed breakaway against Mrazek, followed by the first NHL goal for Mike Hardman.