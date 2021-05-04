Svechnikov helps Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

RALEIGH, North Carolina — Andrei Svechnikov ended an eight-game goal drought by scoring twice to help Carolina beat Chicago 6-3 on Tuesday night.
Svechnikov also had an assist on Teuvo Teravainen's third-period goal for the Hurricanes, who had to battle and erase a 2-0 deficit to maintain momentum toward winning the franchise's first Presidents' Trophy.
Teravainen also had a three-point game, assisting on both of Svechnikov's goals. And Sebastian Aho followed his hat trick in Monday's win against the Blackhawks with a pair of third-period assists, a reminder of how good Carolina's top line can be when it gets rolling.
Nino Niederreiter scored twice and joined Martin Necas with an empty-net goal to clinch this one, while Petr Mrazek finished with 27 saves in his first appearance in nearly two weeks after suffering a lower-body injury.
It was Carolina's fifth straight win and 12th straight game with at least a point.
Alex DeBrincat scored twice for the Blackhawks, who were eliminated from the playoff race with Monday's 5-2 loss here. This was Chicago's sixth straight loss.
The Blackhawks jumped to a 2-0 first-period lead when DeBrincat got loose on a short-handed breakaway against Mrazek, followed by the first NHL goal for Mike Hardman.
But that lead wouldn't hold, as Niederreiter and Svechnikov each scored in the second period to tie it — followed by the Hurricanes rolling to four third-period goals. Necas' goal proved critical to closing this one out, as he scored from nearly center ice only seconds after the Blackhawks had pulled Collin Delia on a late power play facing a 4-3 deficit.
SABRES 4, ISLANDERS 3: At Buffalo, New York, Anders Bjork scored Buffalo's last two goals in regulation and then had the deciding shootout goal, lifting the Sabres to a victory over New York.
Cody Eakin also scored for the last-place Sabres, who rallied past the playoff-bound Islanders for the second straight night. Victor Olofsson had two assists.
Sabres goaltender Michael Houser made 45 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout in his second NHL game.
Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who lost ground in trying to secure home-ice advantage for the playoffs. Anthony Beauvillier and Ryan Pulock also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.
Bjork brought Buffalo back from a two-goal deficit. He scored the tying goal on a wrist shot from the right circle with just over nine minutes left in the third period. Bjork tipped Colin Miller's slap shot past Sorokin to make it 3-2 late in the second.