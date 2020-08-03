Svechnikov's hat trick leads Hurricanes past Rangers

TORONTO — Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-1 on Monday for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series.
The 20-year-old Svechnikov beat Henrik Lundqvist for the game's first goal less than 5 minutes into the game. He followed with a power-play one-timer early in the second off a feed from Sami Vatanen, then buried a third at 14:02 of the third off a feed from Sebastian Aho — who assisted on all three of Svechnikov's goals.
Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes, following Svechnikov's second goal 71 seconds later for a 3-1 lead in a sequence that put Carolina ahead for good.
Petr Mrazek added 23 saves for the Hurricanes, including big glove stops on Brett Howden and Mika Zibanejad in the first period.
The Rangers had swept the regular-season series, and the Hurricanes rarely led in any of those four meetings. But the Hurricanes have yet to trail in two games in Toronto and now have a chance to sweep the best-of-5 series.
Teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-5 are 55-1 in those series, though the NHL hasn't had one since 1986.
Artemi Panarin scored for the Rangers, beating Mrazek in the closing seconds of a 5-on-3 power play midway through the first. Lundqvist finished with 30 saves, but lost for the second time in the postseason against the Hurricanes after going 3-0 against them in the regular season.
JETS 3, FLAMES 2: At Edmonton, Nikolaj Ehlers scored a third-period power-play goal to give Winnipeg a win over Calgary and draw even in their qualifying-round series.
The Jets were forced into wholesale line changes Monday in the absence of centers Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton and winger Patrik Laine. Playing without three regulars only served as inspiration for the Jets, who are accustomed to adversity.
“It was a special time for our team to rally,” coach Paul Maurice said. "I’m proud that we won the game in the manner that we did with the injuries that we had because it will give the people that are not familiar to our season a little glimpse of what we’ve been doing all year.”
LIGHTNING 3, CAPITALS 2: At Toronto, Nikita Kucherov scored a goal in the first period and the winner in the shootout to help Tampa Bay beat Washington in Eastern Conference round-robin play.
The teams played 5 minutes of 3-on-3 overtime before going to a shootout because the games for seeding follow regular-season rules. Tampa Bay's win puts it in a tie with Philadelphia at two points apiece in the Eastern Conference race, while Washington is third with one and Boston fourth with zero.
“All around, I thought that was a playoff game,” Lightning winger Patrick Maroon said. “Obviously we’re trying to get as many points as we can to seed ourselves in a good position.”
GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, STARS 3: At Edmonton, Will Carrier scored the tiebreaker with 5:12 left in the game, Robin Lehner had 24 saves and Vegas beat Dallas in Western Conference round-robin play.
Carrier backhanded a rebounded shot through the legs of Stars goaltender Ben Bishop after the Knights rallied from a 3-1 third period deficit. Vegas scored three times in 5:02 to turn the game around, and added an empty-netter with 21 seconds left.
Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson also scored for the Knights.
