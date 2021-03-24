Sweet 16 again for Missouri St. women, 64-39 over Wright St.

SAN ANTONIO — Another sweet season for Elle Ruffridge and Missouri State.

Ruffridge had a career-high 20 points with five 3-pointers, Jasmine Franklin had a double-double and the fifth-seeded Lady Bears are going to their second consecutive Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament after knocking off Wright State in a matchup of mid-major teams Wednesday.

"It feels amazing. I cannot tell you how much I love this team," Ruffridge said. "We have been waiting since 2019 to punch our ticket back. I'm just speechless right now."

Ruffridge and Franklin are among nine current Missouri State players who were also part of the Sweet 16 team two years ago, though they have a different coach. The Lady Bears (23-2) lost in 2019 to Stanford, the same team they will play in the Alamo Region semifinal Sunday.

"We're going to enjoy this one. Making it to the Sweet 16 is not easy," second-year Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "There's so many teams that would love to be in this position. We are not taking that for granted at all. So we're going to enjoy this. We're going to enjoy each other. That's what we do, we enjoy the journey. Obviously, we're going to be prepared."