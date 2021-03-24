Sweet 16 again for Missouri St. women, 64-39 over Wright St.

SAN ANTONIO — Another sweet season for Elle Ruffridge and Missouri State.
Ruffridge had a career-high 20 points with five 3-pointers, Jasmine Franklin had a double-double and the fifth-seeded Lady Bears are going to their second consecutive Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament after knocking off Wright State in a matchup of mid-major teams Wednesday.
"It feels amazing. I cannot tell you how much I love this team," Ruffridge said. "We have been waiting since 2019 to punch our ticket back. I'm just speechless right now."
Ruffridge and Franklin are among nine current Missouri State players who were also part of the Sweet 16 team two years ago, though they have a different coach. The Lady Bears (23-2) lost in 2019 to Stanford, the same team they will play in the Alamo Region semifinal Sunday.
"We're going to enjoy this one. Making it to the Sweet 16 is not easy," second-year Missouri State coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "There's so many teams that would love to be in this position. We are not taking that for granted at all. So we're going to enjoy this. We're going to enjoy each other. That's what we do, we enjoy the journey. Obviously, we're going to be prepared."
The Lady Bears pulled away in the second half when Ruffridge had 17 of her points. Franklin finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Angel Baker and Shamarre Hale each had 10 points for the 13th-seeded Raiders (19-8), who got outscored 40-20 after halftime and outrebounded 47-31 overall. They had gotten their first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in the opening round against Arkansas on Monday.
"Today was tough obviously. We didn't make the shots that we thought that we would," Wright State coach Katrina Merriweather said. "Credit Missouri State with their game plan, their defense. Never did I imagine that this group would get outrebounded the way that we did. So there's a lot of things when you look at that stat sheet, it's difficult to comprehend."
TEXAS A&M 84, IOWA STATE 82: At San Antonio, Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M to a victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.
Nixon scored seven of A&M’s nine points in OT, pushing the Aggies (25-2) into the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. She also led the rally in the fourth quarter, scoring the last four points of regulation.
MARYLAND 100, ALABAMA 64: At San Antonio, the Maryland Terrapins are ruthless and relentless on offense and rolling once again into the Sweet 16.
Angel Reese scored 19 points, leading a wave of scoring off the bench, as No. 2 seed Maryland and its offensive juggernaut overwhelmed No. 7 Alabama in the second round of the women's NCAA Tournament.
OREGON 57, GEORGIA 50: At San Antonio, Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and sixth-seeded Oregon beat in the women's NCAA Tournament to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.
Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.
LOUISVILLE 62, NORTHWESTERN 53: At San Antonio, Kianna Smith scored 16 points and No. 2 seed Louisville advanced to the Sweet 16 by rallying from an early 18-point deficit to beat seventh-seeded Northwestern.
The Cardinals (25-3) got off to another rough start, trailing 25-7 late in the first quarter. Louisville slowly started to chip away on offense and played stellar defense. The deficit was 40-28 midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals scored 17 straight points.
INDIANA 70, BELMONT 48: At San Antonio, Grace Berger scored 17 points and Indiana used another suffocating defensive effort to beat Belmont, sending the fourth-seeded Hoosiers to the program's first Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament.
Belmont was the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win a tournament game since 1990, but its chances of becoming the fifth No. 12 seed to advance to the regional semifinals were smothered by the Hoosiers' defense and the Bruins' own dismal 3-point shooting through the first three quarters.
ARIZONA 52, BYU 46: At San Antonio, Aari McDonald had 17 points with 11 rebounds and Arizona outlasted BYU, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time since coach Adia Barnes was a player for the Wildcats in 1998.
The third-seeded Wildcats (18-5) finally went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Sam Thomas with 3:47 left, not long after McDonald's 3 cut their deficit to one. BYU (19-6) had matched its biggest lead of the game — four points — on a layup by Shaylee Gonzales with just over five minutes left.