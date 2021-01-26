Sycamores complete sweep of Salukis with 71-59 victory

Anthony D'Avanzo's jumper with 6:07 left was SIU's first bucket since Brown hit a 3-pointer at the 14:39 mark.

Williams' putback with less than two seconds to go in the first half lifted Indiana State to a 31-29 lead at the break. SIU had a chance to take the lead on its final possession of the first half, but Ben Harvey missed an open look from the left side of the 3-point arc. Harvey led the Salukis with eight points in the opening half. Lance Jones and Kyler Filewich added seven each.

Filewich, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week earlier in the day, picked up where he left off Monday, sinking his first two shots to help SIU take a 9-8 lead. The 6-foot-9 freshman center grabbed two offensive rebounds, then got the ball back a third time when he caught a pass on the left side of the lane and converted a short hook shot over Williams. The Salukis couldn't find him enough in the first half, as he converted all three of his attempts from the field and grabbed a game-high five boards in the opening half.