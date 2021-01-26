Sycamores complete sweep of Salukis with 71-59 victory

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Jake LaRavia scored a game-high 20 points to lead Indiana State past SIU's men's basketball team Tuesday 71-59 at the Hulman Center.
LaRavia, a 6-foot-9 sophomore guard/forward, made 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Sycamores (8-7, 5-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Cooper Neese had 11 and Tre Williams added 10 for Indiana State, which won for the fifth time in its last six games.
Trent Brown had 13 points for SIU (7-5, 1-5), which dropped its fifth straight game and the two-game series at ISU. Lance Jones and Kyler Filewich added 10 each for the Salukis, who trailed by two at the half before a long drought in the second half crushed their chances of earning a split.
The game unraveled for SIU after Filewich split a pair of free throws to pull within four with 13:45 to go. Julian Larry, who helped lead a resurgence from ISU's bench, hit two free throws. LaRavia converted a three-point play to push the lead to nine, and Tobias Howard Jr.'s 3-pointer gave the Sycamores the first double-digit lead of the game (52-40).
ISU's reserves scored 23 points after not scoring at all in Monday's 69-66 victory.
SIU, which shot just six free throws Monday, couldn't make them when it got there Tuesday. Jones missed two and Jakolby Long split a pair during a Saluki stretch where it went more than eight minutes between field goals. Randy Miller Jr. got around Long and converted the driving layup after drawing the foul. His free throw put ISU up 55-41.
Anthony D'Avanzo's jumper with 6:07 left was SIU's first bucket since Brown hit a 3-pointer at the 14:39 mark.
Williams' putback with less than two seconds to go in the first half lifted Indiana State to a 31-29 lead at the break. SIU had a chance to take the lead on its final possession of the first half, but Ben Harvey missed an open look from the left side of the 3-point arc. Harvey led the Salukis with eight points in the opening half. Lance Jones and Kyler Filewich added seven each.
Filewich, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week earlier in the day, picked up where he left off Monday, sinking his first two shots to help SIU take a 9-8 lead. The 6-foot-9 freshman center grabbed two offensive rebounds, then got the ball back a third time when he caught a pass on the left side of the lane and converted a short hook shot over Williams. The Salukis couldn't find him enough in the first half, as he converted all three of his attempts from the field and grabbed a game-high five boards in the opening half.
SIU sank six of its first seven shots in the second game of a two-game series at the Hulman Center. The Salukis led by as much as six (24-18) but couldn't shake the Sycamores. Cooper Neese's banked-in flip in the lane started a 7-2 run that pulled ISU within one, 24-23. Tyreke Key added a 3-pointer, and Williams converted inside during the run.
LaRavia's one-handed slam off Randy Miller Jr.'s pass tied the game at 27. Harvey helped SIU take the lead back, penetrating the right side of the lane before finding Filewich alone on the left side for a two-handed slam.
Harvey made 2 of 5 from the field, both 3-pointers, and both of his free-throw attempts. SIU only shot six free-throw attempts Monday night, but got four in the opening half Tuesday, sinking three. Indiana State made 1 of 2 at the stripe in the opening half.
SIU is next at home against Northern Iowa Saturday and Sunday. Tipoff at the Banterra Center Saturday is set for 3 p.m.
