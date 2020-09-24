Tampa Bay momentum over Dallas into back-to-back Cup games

The Stars came out hitting in the series opener, setting the tone in a win when they were rested. But they couldn't keep that up when giving up three goals, two on power plays, in a five-minute span of the first period in a 3-2 loss in Game 2. Tampa Bay then went ahead in Game 3 with two goals in an 85-second span before three goals in the second period of a 5-2 win.

"Right now, there's one game on our mind, and that's the next one," Stars center Joe Pavelski said. "It's a key moment in the series, 2-2 looks way better than 3-1. After that we can figure out how to recover and get back. ... We are in the finals and we'll find energy however we need to. Right now, it's get our game back, get it back for longer stretches."

Stamkos got back in a game Wednesday night for the first time since Feb. 25, and surgery the following month. Coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that he didn't know if the goal Stamkos scored would be his only shot this postseason.

While Stamkos skated only five shifts, and was on the ice for less than three minutes, his only shot this postseason had a big impact, putting the Lightning ahead 2-0 less than seven minutes into Game 3.