Tannehill scores 4 TDs as depleted Titans beat Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on a rare Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the NFL's five remaining undefeated teams pushed back two days after a couple more positive tests for Tennessee last week.

The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite getting on the field the past three days since their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota.

Malcolm Butler intercepted two passes, the second he returned 68 yards, and both set up short touchdowns for Tennessee. Kareem Orr's recovery of a fumbled kickoff set up Tannehill's fourth TD for 21 points off Buffalo's three turnovers. Kalif Raymond's 40-yard punt return also set up a 1-yard TD run by Derrick Henry.

The Bills (4-1) had not won five straight games since 2004, and they came in looking for the franchise's best start since 1991 when Buffalo reached the Super Bowl. They also played without starting cornerbacks with Tre'Davious White inactive because of a back injury and Levi Wallace on injured reserve.

Starting wide receiver John Brown also was out for Buffalo, which had scored at least 30 points in the past three games.