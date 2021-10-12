Taste | One-pot meals — just in time for autumn

One pot smoked sausage and kohlrabi dinner This recipe is an update of an old family favorite. The ingredients harken to our German heritage while still being easy to obtain in grocery stores. Prepare this on a chilly Autumn night and serve with warm crusty bread. Yield: 4 servings Time: About 35 minutes Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter

1 cup diced kohlrabi

1 cup diced potatoes

1 cup chopped carrots

1 garlic clove, minced

1 package (16 ounces) smoked sausage, cut into ½-inch slices

2 cups chicken stock

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white pepper Directions Melt the butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the kohlrabi, potatoes, and carrots to the butter and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes or until they just begin to brown. Add the minced garlic and cook for 2 more minutes, stirring to prevent burning. Add the sausage to the pan and cook until it begins to render some of its fat, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour the chicken stock into the Dutch oven and stir everything until it is well combined. Stir in the salt and white pepper. Bring the stock to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Cover the Dutch oven and let it simmer on low heat for 20 minutes or until most of the liquid has reduced and the vegetables are fork-tender. Ladle into large bowls and top with an additional pat of butter before serving.

As Autumn begins to settle in, so does the desire for comfort food. There is something about the crisp coolness of October that nudges homecooks toward hearty meals that fill our bellies and warm our souls. One-pot meals are an age-old way of feeding families. The simplicity and quick clean-up of “one-potters”, as my dad called them, is why they have survived through generations.

While some one-pot meals call for few ingredients and are quick to put together, others require a little pre-planning to ensure ingredients are added in a specific order, allowing them to cook and add flavor to the dish. More than soups and stews, one-pot meals layer and combine protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables in a way that is delicious, satisfying, and even healthy.

The single most important piece of equipment for one-pot cooking is a Dutch oven, a cast iron pot that dates to the 17th century Netherlands. At the time, the Dutch were making cookware using copper and brass which was very expensive. The Dutch cookware was high quality and provided a smooth cooking surface compared to cookware available elsewhere at the time.

Abraham Darby, an English craftsman, set out to create a simple and less expensive cooking pot using cast iron. In 1707, he patented his casting method and called his new pot the “Dutch oven”, likely to compete with the more expensive brass and copper cookware. These new cast iron pots came to America with early English settlers and created a cooking style ubiquitous to Colonial America.

Early Dutch ovens were bare cast iron and very heavy. They appeared pitch black after being well seasoned and the more they were used, the more “nonstick” they became. Today, Dutch ovens and other cast iron cookware are still heavy, but they come in a variety of colors with and without enameled interiors. There is also lightweight cast iron cookware, although they weigh in at a higher price point than basic bare cast iron.

In 1949, Maytag combined this old cooking method with 20th century technology and introduced its “Dutch Oven Gas Range”. This new range had three burners and a Dutch oven cooking well. Homemakers — our grandmothers — were drawn to this new appliance because it promised to cut kitchen time in half and allowed the cook to prepare food in a way similar to our modern slow cookers — hands off — because of the Dutch oven feature. Our grandmothers likely had something stewing in the Dutch oven cooking well every day.

Cast iron Dutch ovens are durable, many being passed down through generations of families. They are also versatile and offer a way to braise, fry, roast, bake, and stew. They can be used on electric or gas ranges, on your BBQ grill, in your oven, and over an open fire. They also work on induction burners, albeit a little care should be taken to protect your cooktop.

In America, we equate Dutch oven cooking with our early settlers, pioneers, or even cowboys, but the method is world-wide. Eastern Europe has the “chugunok” that is placed in a cooking hearth with an open flame. The Australian “bedourie” is very similar to our Dutch oven, but is made of steel. The French have the “cocotte” and the Japanese have the “tetsu nabe”.

Key to “one-potters”, the versatile Dutch oven allows you to create comforting meals or bake rustic breads. While using one, you will undoubtedly fill your home with sumptuous aromas that may even be a bit nostalgic.

