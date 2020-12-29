Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers 116-111

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Boston rallied from 17 points down in the third quarter and beat Indiana on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 20 for the Celtics, who had a 33-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The Pacers led 88-71 in the third quarter and were still ahead by 11 entering the fourth, when Tatum scored 14 points and the Celtics surged to a 109-100 lead.

The game was similar to when the teams met on Sunday. In that game, the Pacers had a huge third quarter before the Celtics rallied to take the lead. However, the Pacers won 108-107 on Domantas Sabonis' layup with 8.4 seconds remaining.

Victor Oladipo, who sat out the previous game after scoring 22 points in each of his other starts, had 20 of his 24 through three quarters for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 17 points in the third quarter.

The Celtics had four scorers with nine or more points for a 58-57 halftime lead.

BUCKS 144, HEAT 97: At Miami, on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks endured their worst 3-point effort in just over a year.

On Tuesday, they set the NBA record for 3's in a game.

Go figure.