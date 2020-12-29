Tatum helps Celtics rally to beat Pacers 116-111

INDIANAPOLIS — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and Boston rallied from 17 points down in the third quarter and beat Indiana on Tuesday night.
Jaylen Brown scored 20 for the Celtics, who had a 33-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.
The Pacers led 88-71 in the third quarter and were still ahead by 11 entering the fourth, when Tatum scored 14 points and the Celtics surged to a 109-100 lead.
The game was similar to when the teams met on Sunday. In that game, the Pacers had a huge third quarter before the Celtics rallied to take the lead. However, the Pacers won 108-107 on Domantas Sabonis' layup with 8.4 seconds remaining.
Victor Oladipo, who sat out the previous game after scoring 22 points in each of his other starts, had 20 of his 24 through three quarters for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 15 of his 17 points in the third quarter.
The Celtics had four scorers with nine or more points for a 58-57 halftime lead.
BUCKS 144, HEAT 97: At Miami, on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks endured their worst 3-point effort in just over a year.
On Tuesday, they set the NBA record for 3's in a game.
Go figure.
The Bucks made a record 29 3-pointers in their romp past the reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat. They shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.
Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer — the only person who didn’t get onto that list being two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, in what will go down as nothing more than an interesting footnote in Bucks history. Khris Middleton had four 3's on his way to 25 points, Jrue Holiday made six 3's in his 24-point night and Donte DiVin
KNICKS 95, CAVALIERS 86: At Cleveland, Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading New York to a victory over Cleveland.
Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as New York built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Payton's 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
It was the power forward's first triple-double since Nov. 19, 2018, with New Orleans.
Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks (2-2), who won their second in a row.
WARRIORS 116, PISTONS 106: At Detroit, Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift Golden State to a victory over the winless Pistons.
The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.
Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.
The Warriors are without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot), but now Detroit has injury problems of its own. Blake Griffin ended up in the concussion protocol and did not play in the second half, and rookie guard Killian Hayes left with a sprained right ankle.