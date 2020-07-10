Teams at Disney had tough travel-party decisions to make

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 22 teams participating in the NBA restart were all at the Disney campus together for the first time Friday.

None of them, however, made it to the Orlando, Florida area with their usual travel party.

Leaving families behind for several weeks — or maybe even three months, depending on how deep a team goes in the playoffs — during a pandemic isn't the only hardship that teams are dealing with during this restart. Space limitations within the quasi-bubble at Disney also meant that teams had to cut their official traveling parties down to 37 personnel, including players, so many people who usually travel with a club aren't on this trip.

"We're not able to take everybody — and that stinks, because of the amount of work that they all put in every single day," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "We've tried to identify how to be the most efficient we can be with people that can be excellent remotely as well. I think that that's one of the things that we've had to identify. In some cases, their excellence remotely probably hurt their chances of going initially."

It's expected that as the bubble population shrinks after six teams are eliminated from playoff contention and then eight more are ousted in the first postseason round, teams will be allowed to bring in more staff.