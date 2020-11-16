Tennis hub to be centered in Melbourne for Australian Open

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told the Herald-Sun newspaper that organizing the tennis was different from those leagues "because we are bringing in a lot of international people and their entourage so we've got to ensure they stay on a very rigid, tough lockdown."

Tiley said moving all tournaments and players to Victoria would mean that any late changes to interstate travel restrictions triggered by COVID-19 outbreaks would have little impact on the tournaments. Some states closed their borders around South Australia on Monday after 17 new virus cases were recorded. Victoria is just coming out of a strict lockdown that lasted more than two months.

Asked about the Australian plans, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was upbeat.

"I have not noticed much of a doubt whether the tournaments will happen or not," Djokovic, who said he has spoken to Tiley and Tennis Australia, said in London at the ATP Finals.

"I hope that it will happen. I want to play in Australia — in the Australian Open. I'm not sure about the ATP Cup and the tournaments before because obviously you have to leave quite in advance, actually, I think two-and-a-half or three weeks prior to the first match."