Terry Rozier scores 24 points, Hornets beat Rockets 108-99

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 24 points and fast-starting Charlotte beat slumping Houston on Saturday night.

The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions.

Houston twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12.

James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston's 21 turnovers.

Robert Covington added 25 points for the Rockets, and Jeff Green had 20.

Rozier scored 12 of his points in the third quarter to help Charlotte snap a three-game losing streak.

Devonte' Graham added 23 points, P.J. Washington 22, Cody Zeller 13 and Miles Bridges 10.

