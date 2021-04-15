TEST SS Blocks
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Were it not for the quick thinking of a Carbondale officer, Sunday’s shooting that injured three people could have very easily resulted in a fatality.
- Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
- Updated
COLP — Voters in the village of Colp made history Tuesday night when they selected a Black female as their next village president.
- Updated
City leaders are poised to name Perry County’s sheriff as Sesser's interim police chief after the current chief, Ryan White, said he wasn't interesting in staying on.
- Updated
Doug Williams, chairman of the Williamson County Public Building Commission, intends to resign at Tuesday's county board meeting.
- Updated
Former State Sen. Bill Brady and members of his family have been in a yearlong dispute with the landlord of a Jimmy John's that his family owns in Florida because ongoing construction has “alienated” their business, he said.
Ten months ago, Donita Wiley Madison seemed to make a tremendous recovery from COVID. But every day was a fight to breathe, and on March 24, her lungs could not go any further.
- Updated
CARBONDALE — When Ginger Rye Sanders got the news that voters elected her as the Carbondale City Council's newest member Tuesday night, she wa…
- Updated
Ruby J. Dallas & Billy Kie Dallas
- Updated
A man was arrested Monday in Carbondale after allegedly shooting a gun at a house and later fleeing on a bike.