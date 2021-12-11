The math adds up to Saluki defeat

TULSA, Okla. – Whoever does basketball math was wrong.

On Saturdays, ones added up to more than 3s.

SIU canned 15 of 34 3-pointers in Reynolds Center, but was outscored 18-4 at the foul line.

So the final score read Tulsa 69, Salukis 65.

Ben Coupet, Jr.’s 27 points, which tied his career high set last year when playing for Little Rock, and Marcus Domask’s 16-point, seven-assist day wound up mattering not. The Golden Hurricane’s dominance at the foul line, particularly in the endgame, was the deciding factor.

“Inconsistency defensively,” lamented SIU coach Bryan Mullins after his team fell to 5-4. “We did enough things right offensively to win the game, but we sent them to the foul line a couple of times where we have to do a better job of reaching for the lights and being disciplined on lane-line drives.”

Mullins was worried about the Golden Hurricane (5-5) because of their athleticism in the days prior to tip-off. What most concerned him was their ability to get downhill on drives to the goal, putting the defense in a compromised position.

So with the game tied at 60 after Domask’s turnaround jumper in the lane spun out, here’s what happened:

1. Sam Griffin drove to the bucket and drew J.D. Muila’s fifth foul with 2:13 left, canning both free throws for a 62-60 Tulsa lead.

2. After Lance Jones bricked an open corner 3, Curtis Haywood took his turn driving to the basket. He attracted a Domask foul and converted two foul shots at the 1:29 mark for a 64-60 lead.

3. Steven Verplancken missed a driving layup and the Hurricane made it 65-60 with less than a minute left on another foul shot by Griffin.

“It’s just hard fighting back on the road in the second half against a really good team,” Mullins said.

Domask gave the Salukis one last shot when he drained their 15th 3-pointer with 36.5 seconds left, slicing the deficit to two points. The opportunity to play it out defensively – get a stop, get a rebound and then go tie or win the game – was realistic.

It lasted about six seconds. That’s how long it took for Darien Jackson to thread a bounce pass up the floor to a streaking Griffin. The resulting layup, an SIU turnover and Tim Dalger’s foul shots with 22 seconds left sealed the outcome.

Lost in the loss was Coupet’s best game with the Salukis. He shot SIU into a 20-16 lead less than eight minutes into the game by canning his first four shots, three of them from 3. He started their rally from a 52-42 second half hole by drilling a 3-pointer, then added a layup and another 3 to pull them within 54-52 with 6:41 remaining.

“Coach told me before the game that I was going to get some nice looks,” Coupet said. “It was just a matter of being mentally prepared for my teammates to swing the ball to me. My teammates set me up and I just knocked shots down.”

The Salukis were good enough offensively to win. Their effective field goal percentage was over 50 percent, thanks to all the 3-pointers. They drew assists on 18 of 23 buckets, an indicator of how unselfish they played. And Mullins was happy with their shot selection on almost all of their 3-point attempts.

But in the last 2 ½ minutes, the execution on both ends of the floor just wasn’t good enough to pack a win in the suitcase for the bus ride home.

“It’s such a fine margin between being a good team and a great team,” Mullins said. “The possession-by-possession mentality and consistency – we have to continue to get better at that.”

DAWG BITES

Apparently, an old Missouri Valley Conference rival’s arrival in town wasn’t enough to inspire a big turnout. Attendance was a paltry 2,388 and the crowd almost had to be coaxed into making noise at times. … Jones played just 19 minutes after picking up his fourth foul on a questionable charge with 11:52 remaining, moments after Tulsa coach Frank Haith bayed at the refs when Jones drew an offensive foul from Jeriah Horne. … Griffin finished with 20 points to pace the Hurricane, which made 46.8 percent from the field. Horne added 15 and Dalger scored 12.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.