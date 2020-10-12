The NBA offseason begins, with 1 major question: Now what?

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The season's first big development came with the Los Angeles Lakers on a long road trip, in a place with very restrictive rules. The season's last big development came with the Lakers on a longer road trip, in a place with very restrictive rules.

From China to Disney, this was an NBA season like none other — and quite probably like none ever again.

The NBA offseason has officially started, the bubble at Walt Disney World is closed and the Lakers have their 17th championship. Nobody knows everything that will happen over the coming weeks as far as how rosters and coaching staffs will be reshaped. As a bonus this year, nobody knows when anything will happen, either.

But while a difficult season is over, the difficulties the league and players face are not. The coronavirus pandemic is still raging. The players fight against racial inequality and their quest for social justice, which were top priorities of this NBA restart, continue. And while nobody knows when the next NBA game is, the Lakers' LeBron James began looking forward during the trophy ceremony celebrating his fourth title.

"Everybody from the NBA, the NBPA, putting this thing together and us using our voices, us being together ... we know we all want to see better days," James said.