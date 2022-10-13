The Princeton Review ranks SIU among Midwest’s best

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is one of the best universities in the Midwest, according to Princeton Review’s “Best of the Midwest” feature.

The university is one of 158 Midwestern colleges and universities chosen by the education services company. The Princeton Review’s 2023 Best Regional Colleges constitute just 23% of the nation's four-year colleges. From hundreds of institutions considered in each region, The Princeton Review selected these schools primarily for their excellent academics. It also weighed what students attending the schools reported about their campus experiences.