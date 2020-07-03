The Southern will not have a print edition July 4
The Southern will not have a print edition July 4

In commemoration of Independence Day, The Southern will not have a print edition on Saturday, July 4.

We will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to stay home and celebrate the holiday with family.

An online digital edition of The Southern will be available and can be accessed by visiting thesouthern.com/eedition. And to activate your online account, go to thesouthern.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.

We hope everyone is well and we wish everyone a great holiday weekend!

— The Southern 

