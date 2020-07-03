The Southern will not have a print edition July 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

In commemoration of Independence Day, The Southern will not have a print edition on Saturday, July 4.

We will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to stay home and celebrate the holiday with family.

An online digital edition of The Southern will be available and can be accessed by visiting thesouthern.com/eedition. And to activate your online account, go to thesouthern.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.

We hope everyone is well and we wish everyone a great holiday weekend!

— The Southern

