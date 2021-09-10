Third-ranked Medvedev into third U.S. Open final

Twice, Auger-Aliassime held a set point. Twice, he did not come through, most disconcerting when he missed what should have been a routine forehand volley, slapping it into the net. A bad backhand ultimately gave away that game.

Then, in the next game, Medevev said this is what was on his mind: "I have to just do everything at my best, even more than before, because that's the moment where I could break him mentally. And that's what happened."

More mistakes — among them, a double-fault — contributed to Auger-Aliassime getting broken at love to trail 6-5. Medvedev then held to cap a five-game run and claim a two-set lead.

The match was 1 1/2 hours old and, essentially, over.

"Against a player like that, you don't really have room for mistakes, room for losing your focus, which I did at the end of the second," Auger-Aliassime said. "He took advantage of it and I didn't get another chance after that."

Medvedev and Zverev both are in search of a first Grand Slam title. Djokovic, meanwhile, was trying to win a 21st overall title from the sport's four most important tournaments, which would break the men's career mark she shares with Nadal and Roger Federer.