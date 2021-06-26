Thompson strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 3-2

Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.

Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He left in the fifth with a right hip contusion after making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuna Jr.‘s double in the fourth.

RANGERS 8, ROYALS 0: At Arlington, Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two massive homers and Texas beat Kansas City, ending a more than month-long stretch without winning a series — or even consecutive games.

Gibson (6-0) allowed only three base runners, on consecutive singles and a walk to start the fifth, before getting out of that bases-loaded jam.

Gallo hit a 451-foot homer in the fourth inning, a three-run shot that landed in the seats beyond and above the Rangers bullpen in right-center for a 6-0 lead. His two-run shot in the eighth was a towering 445-foot blast that hit the top of the batter's eye in straightaway center field. He has 15 homers this season, four in the last seven games, and the five RBIs matched a career high.