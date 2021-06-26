Thompson strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 3-2

MIAMI — Rookie Zach Thompson struck out 11 in six innings, helping the Miami Marlins beat Kyle Schwarber and the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Saturday.
Thompson (2-2) held Schwarber in check while allowing two runs and three hits in his fourth major league start. Anthony Bender and Dylan Floro each got three outs before Yimi García earned his 12th save in 15 chances, working around Josh Harrison's leadoff single in the ninth.
Schwarber, who had homered in 13 of his last 14 games, struck out looking in the first and third against Thompson. He walked in the fifth, grounded out in the seventh and struck out again in the ninth.
Thompson's 11 strikeouts were the most at home by a Miami pitcher since José Fernández fanned 11 against the Nationals in his final start on Sept. 20, 2016.
Jon Berti hit a leadoff homer in the fifth to give the Marlins a 3-2 lead. Berti drove Patrick Corbin's 2-0 pitch over the wall in right for his fourth homer of the season.
Corbin (5-6) was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. The left-hander allowed five hits and struck out six.
The Nationals had a chance to tie it in the seventh after Harrison led off with a double, but Bender retired the next three batters. They put two runners on in the eighth and came up empty.
Juan Soto's run-scoring double in the first gave the Nationals a 1-0 lead, but the Marlins responded with two runs in the bottom half. Jazz Chisholm hit a leadoff triple and scored on Starling Marte's groundout, and Miguel Rojas singled home Jesús Aguilar.
Starling Castro's RBI double in the fourth tied it at 2.
BLUE JAYS 12, ORIOLES 4: At Buffalo, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 26th home run, Teoscar Hernández and Randal Grichuk also connected and Toronto breezed past Baltimore.
Guerrero edged ahead of San Diego's Fernando Tatís Jr. for the most homers this year.
Guerrero homered during a four-run burst in the third inning that also included Bo Bichette's RBI double and Hernández's homer.
RAYS 13, PHILLIES 3: At St. Petersburg, Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings, Brett Phillips drove in three runs and Tampa Bay beat Los Angeles for their fourth straight win.
Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino homered for Tampa Bay. Ji-Man Choi had four hits and drove in two runs as the Rays improved to 6-0 against the Angels this season.
The Angels have lost five in a row overall.
REDS 4, BRAVES 1: At Cincinnati, Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading Cincinnati over Atlanta.
Castillo (3-10) permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.
Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first. He left in the fifth with a right hip contusion after making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuna Jr.‘s double in the fourth.
RANGERS 8, ROYALS 0: At Arlington, Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two massive homers and Texas beat Kansas City, ending a more than month-long stretch without winning a series — or even consecutive games.
Gibson (6-0) allowed only three base runners, on consecutive singles and a walk to start the fifth, before getting out of that bases-loaded jam.
Gallo hit a 451-foot homer in the fourth inning, a three-run shot that landed in the seats beyond and above the Rangers bullpen in right-center for a 6-0 lead. His two-run shot in the eighth was a towering 445-foot blast that hit the top of the batter's eye in straightaway center field. He has 15 homers this season, four in the last seven games, and the five RBIs matched a career high.
METS 4, PHILLIES 3: At New York, Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating Philadelphia on Michael Conforto's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning.
DeGrom's bid to set the Mets record for the longest scoreless-inning streak fell just short. His run ended at 31 innings on rookie Nick Maton's RBI single in the second — R.A. Dickey set the team shutout mark of 32 2/3 innings in 2012.
DeGrom allowed three hits in six innings, striking out five and walking one while throwing 88 pitches, his most since tossing 93 against Boston on April 28 in a 1-0 loss.
TIGERS 3, ASTROS 1: At Detroit, Zack Short's first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped Detroit snap Houston's 11-game winning streak with a victory in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
The Astros could have broken their franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a sweep of the doubleheader.
Casey Mize (5-4) improved to 2-0 in his last four starts, giving up one run on six hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five to beat the Astros for the second time this season.