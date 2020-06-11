Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Bailey Julian
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Trevor and Heather Julian
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.
Baily Lampley
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Brandon and Amy Lampley
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study elementary education.
Aislinn Nugent
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Terry and Meredith Nugent
College plans: Attend Baylor University to study biochemistry/pre-med.
Mackenzie Crisel
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Mike and Angie Crisel
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study nursing.
Emma Dixon
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Jon and Beth Dixon
College plans: Attend Manchester University to study biology/chemistry.
Ashley Jackson
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Keith and Amanda Jackson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study radiation therapy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!