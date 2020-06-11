Thompsonville High School
Thompsonville High School

Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement. 

Bailey Julian

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Trevor and Heather Julian

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.

Baily Lampley

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Brandon and Amy Lampley

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study elementary education.

Aislinn Nugent

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Terry and Meredith Nugent

College plans: Attend Baylor University to study biochemistry/pre-med.

Mackenzie Crisel

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Mike and Angie Crisel

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study nursing. 

Emma Dixon

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Jon and Beth Dixon

College plans: Attend Manchester University to study biology/chemistry.

Ashley Jackson

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Keith and Amanda Jackson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study radiation therapy.

