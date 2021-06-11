Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Seth Clark
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Dennis and Becky Clark
College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to study agriculture.
Grady Furlow
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: John and Angela Furlow
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to study IT cyber security.
Kameryn Harris
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Brock Harris and Beth Harris
College plans: Attend Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, to study kinesiology.
Ava Isaacs
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Shawn and Nikki Isaacs
College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to study agriculture.
Alexis McFarland
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Matt and Kim McFarland
College plans: Attend University of Alabama in Birmingham to study psychology.
Abigail Mitchell
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Gene and Kendra Mitchell
College plans: Attend University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, to study graphic design.