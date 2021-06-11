 Skip to main content
Thompsonville High School
Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Seth Clark

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Dennis and Becky Clark

College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to study agriculture.

Grady Furlow

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: John and Angela Furlow

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to study IT cyber security.

Kameryn Harris

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Brock Harris and Beth Harris

College plans: Attend Freed Hardeman University in Henderson, Tennessee, to study kinesiology.

Ava Isaacs

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Shawn and Nikki Isaacs

College plans: Attend Murray State University in Kentucky to study agriculture.

Alexis McFarland

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Matt and Kim McFarland

College plans: Attend University of Alabama in Birmingham to study psychology.

Abigail Mitchell

Hometown: Thompsonville

Parents: Gene and Kendra Mitchell

College plans: Attend University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, to study graphic design.

