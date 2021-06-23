Tigers beat skidding Cardinals, 6-2

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are on a relative roll, winning three straight games for the second time in a 10-day stretch.

Jonathan Schoop has had a lot to do with it.

Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help the Tigers beat skidding St. Louis Wednesday.

Schoop has hit 10 home runs this month, including one in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.

"It's something special because the hard work is paying off," Schoop said. "I just have to keep it up. There were some good stretches (previously), but this is one of the best."

While the Tigers are playing well despite being 10 games under .500, St. Louis is going in the opposite direction.

The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games in large part because starting pitchers and hitters are struggling.

"It's not a good recipe for shaking hands consistently," manager Mike Shildt said. "We have to find a solution to both, or at least one."