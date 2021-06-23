Tigers beat skidding Cardinals, 6-2

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers are on a relative roll, winning three straight games for the second time in a 10-day stretch.
Jonathan Schoop has had a lot to do with it.
Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help the Tigers beat skidding St. Louis Wednesday.
Schoop has hit 10 home runs this month, including one in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Tuesday night.
"It's something special because the hard work is paying off," Schoop said. "I just have to keep it up. There were some good stretches (previously), but this is one of the best."
While the Tigers are playing well despite being 10 games under .500, St. Louis is going in the opposite direction.
The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games in large part because starting pitchers and hitters are struggling.
"It's not a good recipe for shaking hands consistently," manager Mike Shildt said. "We have to find a solution to both, or at least one."
Matt Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. It was his second career start and first at Comerica Park, where his parents were among the fans in the stands that gave him a standing ovation.
"I took him out kind of early, wanting him to experience some success," manager A.J. Hinch said.
Gregory Soto, Jose Cisnero and Michael Fulmer combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
John Gant (3-4) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and four walks after entering the game leading the majors with 48 walks.
"I just have to throw more strikes, attack the zone a little better and pitch a little deeper into games," he said. "I didn't give the team a great chance to win with my outing."
Gant's outing ended when Daz Cameron hit a tiebreaking, solo home run in the fourth inning.
Ryan Helsley followed and Schoop hit his 15th homer off the reliever in the fifth to put the Tigers ahead 4-2. They added extra runs to provide a cushion that didn't prove to be necessary.
The offensively challenged Cardinals scored a run in the second on Nolan Arenado's solo homer and went ahead 2-0 in the third on Tommy Edman's single.
Schoop tied it with a double in the bottom of the third.
"His presence in our lineup is just different," Hinch said. "We know he's capable of doing anything. All of us want Jonathan up to bat as much as possible."
WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 3: A Pittsburgh, Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh.
Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.
Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from a rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven.
ROCKIES 6, MARINERS 2: At Seattle, with how easy German Márquez was cruising through the Seattle Mariners lineup, perfection seemed entirely possible.
Márquez missed out on his bid to be perfect, settling instead for arguably his most dominant start of the season.
Trevor Story homered twice, Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Colorado beat Seattle for just their sixth road victory this season.
BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2: At Phoenix, Brandon Woodruff was pleased with the seven dominant innings he threw on Wednesday afternoon, though he didn't really have that much to say about them.
Instead, like most pitchers, especially ones coming into the game with a .042 batting average, he wanted to talk about his hit.
Woodruff continued his terrific season on the mound and added an RBI single at the plate to lead Milwaukee a win over skidding Arizona.
NATIONALS 13, PHILLIES 12: At Philadelphia, a slugfest came down to a 34-year-old pitcher trying to shut down the middle of the order for his first career save.
No problem for Paolo Espino.
Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning, Espino got the final three outs and Washington rallied three times to beat Philadelphia.
It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team.
GIANTS 9, ANGELS 3: At Anaheim, California, Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but San Francisco rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a victory over Los Angeles.
Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants, who finally blew it open while the Angels had outfielder Taylor Ward playing catcher and starting pitcher Griffin Canning playing left field as the fallout from an untimely injury to Kurt Suzuki and a series of strategic decisions made to allow Ohtani to hit for himself.
Mike Tauchman struck out five times before hitting a three-run homer to cap the Giants' 13th-inning rally. Brandon Crawford put San Francisco ahead to stay with a bases-loaded walk from Alex Claudio (1-2), who walked three straight in the 13th.