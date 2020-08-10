Tigers win 4th straight, 5-1 over White Sox

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Niko Goodrum homered and had four hits for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games. It wasn't all good news for Detroit, though. First baseman C.J. Cron exited with a left knee injury in the fourth.

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu came up limping after grounding out in the eighth and left the game as well.

The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.

Detroit was up 3-1 in the seventh when center fielder Adam Engel went for a lunging catch on a sinking liner by Jones. Engel missed, and it's a long way out to the wall in center field at Comerica Park. Jones circled the bases and scored standing up for a two-run homer, his fifth of the season.

Michael Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings for Detroit, and Daniel Norris (1-1) worked two. Gregory Soto went 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief.

Dallas Keuchel (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.