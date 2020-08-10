Tigers win 4th straight, 5-1 over White Sox

DETROIT — JaCoby Jones hit an inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers breezed to their fourth straight victory, 5-1 over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.
Niko Goodrum homered and had four hits for the Tigers, who handed Chicago its fifth loss in six games. It wasn't all good news for Detroit, though. First baseman C.J. Cron exited with a left knee injury in the fourth.
White Sox slugger Jose Abreu came up limping after grounding out in the eighth and left the game as well.
The Tigers improved to 9-5 on the year after losing 114 games in 2019.
Detroit was up 3-1 in the seventh when center fielder Adam Engel went for a lunging catch on a sinking liner by Jones. Engel missed, and it's a long way out to the wall in center field at Comerica Park. Jones circled the bases and scored standing up for a two-run homer, his fifth of the season.
Michael Fulmer pitched three scoreless innings for Detroit, and Daniel Norris (1-1) worked two. Gregory Soto went 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief.
Dallas Keuchel (2-2) allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.
Detroit's Jeimer Candelario slapped a double down the right-field line to bring home the first run in the fourth. Goodrum hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Victor Reyes added a run-scoring single in the seventh.
Chicago's only run came in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Engel.
Cron was struck by Danny Mendick's hard-hit grounder in the fourth and stayed down for a while. He eventually walked off with some assistance. Norris made an acrobatic play, hustling over to retrieve the ball and retiring Mendick with a diving tag while Cron lay on the ground in pain.
PHILLIES 13, BRAVES 8: At Philadelphia, Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and Philadelphia beat Atlanta, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly a year.
Nola (1-1) allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. The ace right-hander was 0-5 in nine starts since his last win at Boston on August 20, 2019. The Phillies had lost Nola’s last nine starts, scoring only 27 runs combined in those games.
Roman Quinn, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto added solo shots for Philadelphia, which bounced back after getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader to earn a split of the four-game series.
