Time is now for Elliott to race into title round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Elliott again has a chance to take the next step in his young but quite celebrated career. He's back in the round of eight for a fourth consecutive year, once again trying to drive through to his first championship finale.

Is he a true contender?

The time has come for him to prove it.

Kyle Busch is out of the way, eliminated Sunday after Elliott won on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Busch won't race in the final four for the first time since 2014, and there will be a new Cup champion this year.

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, winners of a combined 16 of the 32 races so far this season, are heavily favored to advance to the Nov. 8 finale at Phoenix. That would leave just two remaining slots for the rest of the field; six drivers hoping to join Harvick and Hamlin in the winner-take-all desert showcase.

"We tend to see the same guys make the final four every year, the same group fighting for those spots," Elliott said. "We're very capable of asserting ourselves amongst them."

Busch has cleared out after five straight appearances — two were title-winning years — so there's room for a wild-card winner this November.