Tkachuk scores twice, Flames beat Canucks in finale
NHL

Canucks Flames Hockey

Vancouver's Jalen Chatfield and Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk scuffle during the first period Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta. 

 AP

CALGARY, Alberta — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and Calgary beat Vancouver 6-2 on Wednesday in the NHL’s regular-season finale.

The game was the third in a row between the teams to close the season after the Canucks’ schedule was pushed back by COVID-19 outbreak.

Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey, with his first career NHL goal, also scored for the Flames, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots. At 26-27-3, they ended up four points behind Montreal for the final playoff spot.

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks. They finished last in the seven-team North, a point behind Ottawa.

