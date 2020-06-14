Today in History

Five years ago: Thousands of Syrians cut through a border fence and crossed over into Turkey, fleeing intense fighting in northern Syria between Kurdish fighters and jihadis. Inbee Park shot a final round 68 and finished at 19-under par to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for the third consecutive year and retake the No. 1 ranking in women's golf.

One year ago: Workers at Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, voted against forming a factory-wide union in a setback to the United Auto Workers' efforts to gain a foothold among foreign auto facilities in the South. Stepping back from comments two days earlier, President Donald Trump told "Fox and Friends" that if a foreign power offered him dirt about an opponent, then "of course" he would report that to the FBI or the attorney general, but he still said he would look at the information being offered to see whether it was "incorrect."